TENNIS
Nadal tops Tsitsipas to advance to semis at ATP Finals — Rafael Nadal advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals for the first time in five years and knocked out the defending champion in the process, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Thursday in London. The season-ending tournament is the biggest title Nadal has yet to win . Earlier, the already eliminated Andrey Rublev beat Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-5 in a contest that had little real consequence for either player. Thiem was assured of winning the group after beating Tsitsipas and Nadal in the first two rounds.
GOLF
Popov sets pace at LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship — Women’s British Open winner Sophia Popov left top-ranked playing partner Jin Young Ko and everyone else behind Thursday in the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Florida. Popov shot a 6-under 64 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead over Ashleigh Buhai, with Ko eight shots behind after a 72 . Ally McDonald, playing alongside Popov and Ko , was at 67 with Sei Young Kim.
Wallace, Villegas share lead at RSM Classic — Moving on from a devastating summer of losing his child, Camilo Villegas made a 10-foot birdie putt on his final hole Thursday for a 6-under 64 and a share of the lead with Matt Wallace in the RSM Classic in Georgia. Villegas and Wallace each finished on the Seaside course at Sea Island with big putts. They were a shot ahead of eight players.
BASKETBALL
Ducks women’s schedule announced — The three-time reigning Pac-12 regular season champion Oregon Ducks will open the 2020-21 season against Seattle a week from Saturday in Eugene. No. 10 Oregon’s game dates were released by the Pac-12, beginning with the first of three nonconference games on Nov. 28 and the second, at Portland, on Nov. 30. The Ducks then open Pac-12 play against Colorado and Utah on Dec. 4 and 6, respectively, before hosting Portland State on Dec. 8.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks’ stadium to be renamed Lumen Field — CenturyLink Field, home to the Seattle Seahawks, will be renamed Lumen Field, the team announced Thursday morning. The name change reflects the rebranding of CenturyLink to Lumen Technologies that occurred in September.
