BASKETBALL
Blazers’ have 1st postponement of season Wednesday night — The Portland Trail Blazers’ game Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies in Portland was postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing, the NBA announced. The contract tracing involved the Grizzlies, according to the league. Memphis, according to the NBA, did not have the required minimum of eight players needed to play a game. This is the first Blazers game to be postponed this season.
OSU women have game postponed due to opponent’s COVID-19 concerns — A women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Washington scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Corvallis was postponed Wednesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Husky program. It is the seventh time Oregon State has had a Pac-12 game postponed this season. The Beavers, who have played just once since Dec. 19, return to action at 2 p.m. Sunday against Washington State in Corvallis. Oregon State (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) postponed five games when the Beaver program was put on pause due to a COVID-19 situation on Dec. 20. Last week, OSU-Arizona State was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Arizona State. It is unknown if Oregon State will make up any of the postponed conference games. Oregon State has played seven games this season, the fewest in the Pac-12.
GOLF
Justin Thomas to attend training after slur — Justin Thomas intends to go through an individual training program to “become a better person” after he was picked up uttering a homophobic slur under his breath when he missed a putt at a tournament in Hawaii this month. Clothing brand Ralph Lauren ended its long-time sponsorship with Thomas following the incident two weeks ago, which the No. 3-ranked American golfer described as “humiliating and embarrassing and it’s not me.”
FOOTBALL
Lions ink new coach to 6-year deal — The Detroit Lions landed the coach they coveted by hiring Dan Campbell one day after the team formally introduced Brad Holmes as its general manager. Campbell signed a six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal were not released. While Detroit did make Holmes one of four Black general managers in the NFL, the franchise followed a league-wide trend of hiring white head coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.