Oregon women’s basketball drops from AP top 25 entering Pac-12 tournament — The Oregon women’s basketball team will enter the postseason outside of the AP top 25. The Ducks (19-10, 11-6 Pac-12) received 30 points in this week’s AP poll, tied for 30th with Washington State, after losing to Colorado and beating Utah. They had been tied for 25th with 44 points last week. Oregon is the No. 2 seed in this week’s Pac-12 tournament and will face the winner of No. 7 seed UCLA and No. 10 seed USC on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Michelob Ultra Arena.
BASEBALL
Oregon State baseball’s home-opener rained out — The home opener for the Oregon State baseball team has been delayed at least three days. The Beavers’ Tuesday night matchup against Seattle has been postponed because of a forecast of heavy rain in the Corvallis area, the school said Monday. No makeup date has been announced, but Oregon State is recommending that ticket holders keep their tickets. Oregon State is now scheduled to make its season debut at Goss Stadium on Friday, when it hosts UC Irvine at 5:35 p.m. The Beavers (7-0) played their first seven games in Arizona as part of the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic and they couldn’t have planned a much better start to the season. OSU went undefeated in the event, outscoring opponents 83-21 as its red-hot offense scored nine or more runs in six of the seven games. The Beavers rank fourth in the nation in batting average (.379), fifth in on-base percentage (.494) and tied for fifth in runs scored (83).
—Bulletin wire reports
