SNOW SPORTS
California ski resort changing name, citing offensive word — California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced Tuesday. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics. The decision was reached after consulting with local Native American groups and extensive research into the etymology and history of the term “squaw,” said Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. Work to find a new name will start immediately and is expected to be announced next year, Cohen said.
TRACK AND FIELD
Usain Bolt reportedly tests positive for COVID — Jamaica’s Minister of Health Christopher Tufton says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Tufton said Bolt was aware of the results and his recent contacts were being traced. Bolt said on social media Monday that he was awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and was quarantining himself as a precaution.
BASKETBALL
Antetokounmpo voted NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year — Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the fifth player to win that award and MVP in a career. The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star was MVP last year and is the favorite to repeat this season. Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was second and Utah center Rudy Gobert third. Antetokounmpo joined Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett as players to do the MVP-Defensive Player of the Year double.
FOOTBALL
No fans at 49ers’ season opener — The San Francisco 49ers will play their season opener without fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team said Tuesday after consulting with local officials . The team said it would work with state and county officials to determine whether it will be safe to allow fans to attend games later this season.
— Bulletin wire reports
