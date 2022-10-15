BASKETBALL
Oregon holiday prep tourney bringing stars
The Les Schwab Invitational is no stranger to bringing big high school basketball talent to Oregon. And the 2022 event is no exception.
This December, the Les Schwab Invitational is hosting California’s Sierra Canyon, which is led by four-star recruit Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James. Also on Sierra Canyon’s roster: five-star recruit Isaiah Elohim.
In addition to that heralded duo, the Les Schwab Invitational will host Texas’ Duncanville, which has won three consecutive state championships and is led by five-star power forward Ron Holland.
Rounding out the out-of-state teams in the tournament will be Nevada’s Bishop Gorman and Arizona’s Brophy Prep.
Many of Oregon's top programs will also be represented.
Last year’s tournament had just one major out-of-state team due to COVID-19 protocols. Link Academy won the event, bringing highly recruited stars such as Julian Phillips, Jordan Walsh, Felix Okpara, Tarris Reed Jr. and Omaha Biliew.
The Les Schwab Invitational will be held from Dec. 26-30 at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
On the girls side, the 2022 PIL Holiday Classic will see nearly all of Class 6A’s powerhouse teams meet for what could be a full playoff preview.
The tournament, which will be played at Franklin, Grant, Lincoln and McDaniel high schools, will host a large field of Oregon teams, including Barlow, Beaverton, Benson, Central Catholic, Clackamas, Cleveland, David Douglas, Forest Grove, Franklin, Grant, Jefferson, Jesuit, Lakeridge, La Salle Prep, Lincoln, McDaniel, McMinnville, McNary, Mountain View, Mountainside, Oregon City, Sheldon, Sherwood, South Eugene, South Medford, South Salem, Sunset, Tigard, Tualatin, Wells, West Linn, West Salem, Westview, Willamette and Wilsonville.
Coming from out of state will be Washington’s Annie Wright, Camas, Kentwood, Lincoln and Skyview, California’s Etiwanda, La Jolla and Sierra Canyon, and Hawaii’s Punahou.
BOXING
Shields tops Marshall for women's middleweight title
Claressa Shields avenged her only career defeat when she beat Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision and became the undisputed women's world middleweight champion on Saturday.
Shields lost to Marshall in their amateur days in 2012 but, in a stunning bout at a sold-out 02 Arena in London, Shields relieved Marshall of her WBO belt to add it to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.
The fight topped Britain’s first all-female card, and was supposed to take place five weeks ago but was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Marshall, of Britain, withstood a flurry of early blows before pinning Shields to the ropes in an explosive first round.
Marshall caught Shields early in the second, briefly putting the American back on her heels.
Shields possessed the speed but Marshall had the power, and the pace continued through to a brutal fifth round with both women landing hefty hooks.
The busier Shields was undoubtedly ahead on the cards by the eighth but a cut appeared on her forehead as Marshall found a way through her defense.
Marshall (12-1) knew she needed a knockout and threw everything at Shields (13-0) in another gripping final round, but the American landed the cleaner shots.
The judges scored it 96-94, 97-93 and 97-93.
Also, Alycia Baumgardner beat fellow American Mikaela Mayer in the narrowest of split decisions to become the unified world super-featherweight champion.
HOCKEY
NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Lightning player
The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation.
The league said it was unable to make contact with the anonymous source of the Oct. 7 social media post in the investigation conducted by its Security and Legal departments.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to respond to and refute the anonymous allegations made against me, which I categorically deny,” Cole said in a statement released by the team in announcing his reinstatement. “I’m looking forward to returning to the ice with my teammates and will have no further comments on this matter going forward.”
The Lightning suspended Cole on Oct. 9 pending the investigation into the allegations that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.
