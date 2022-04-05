Oregon State’s Hjerpe, Melton named to Golden Spikes watch list — The Oregon State baseball team has landed two players on the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list. Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe and outfield slugger Jacob Melton were named to the list Tuesday by USA Baseball, joining 43 other college baseball players under consideration for the award, annually given to the top amateur baseball player in the United States. Hjerpe is coming off the best performance of his career, an eight-inning masterpiece Saturday against Stanford during which he held the Cardinal scoreless while recording 17 strikeouts — the most in the nation this season and tied for the most in school history. Hjerpe is 6-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 412/3 innings this season. His six wins are tied for the most nationally and his 68 strikeouts are the most in the Pac-12 and fifth-most in the nation. Melton, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the nation’s best hitters, boasting a .376 batting average and 1.131 OPS, with nine home runs, 41 RBIs and 36 runs scored.
SOFTBALL
Oregon drops in polls after being swept at No. 2 UCLA — The Oregon softball team dropped in the national polls after being swept by No. 2 UCLA. The Ducks (24-8, 4-5 Pac-12) are No. 14 with 394 points in the NFCA poll and No. 14 with 278 points in the USA Softball poll after lossing three games against the Bruins last weekend. That’s down from No. 12 with 444 points and up to No. 13 with 302 points, respectively, last week. Oregon hosts No. 13 Arizona State (25-5, 6-0) for a three-game series beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
BASKETBALL
Arizona State guard Taya Hanson commits to transfer to Oregon women’s team — For the third time in four years, Oregon women’s basketball is adding a transfer guard from within the Pac-12. Taya Hanson, who just completed her fourth season at Arizona State, committed to transfer to Oregon on Tuesday. Hanson averaged 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists and started all 26 games this season at ASU. She averaged 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game with 23 starts in 24 games in 2020-21. The Kelowna, British Columbia native is a career 31.2% shooter from the floor, including 30% from behind the arc. Hanson has one season of eligibility remaining.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
