In this April 29, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz celebrates his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, in Boston.
Big Papi elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out — David Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Ortiz, a clutch slugger and 10-time All-Star over 20 seasons mostly with the Boston Red Sox, was named on 77.9% of ballots unveiled Tuesday night, clearing the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement. He’s the fourth primary designated hitter voted into the Hall. Big Papi was among baseball’s most recognizable faces through the 2000s and 2010s. He had 23 game-ending hits, including three during the 2004 postseason while Boston ended an 86-year World Series drought. Ortiz batted .286 with 541 home runs with Boston and Minnesota. Bonds, Clemens and Schilling are done on the BBWAA ballot, but they will be considered again next year by the Today’s Game era committee.
SKIING
Germany's Strasser wins last slalom before Beijing Olympics — Six World Cup races. Six different winners. It’s anyone’s guess who will win the men’s slalom at the upcoming Winter Olympics. Germany’s Linus Strasser won the final slalom before the Beijing Games on Tuesday, moving up from fifth after the opening leg to finish a slim 0.03 seconds ahead of Atle Lie McGrath of Norway in the prestigious event under the lights labeled “The Night Race.” The other slalom winners this season were: Clément Noël, Sebastian Foss-Solevåg, Johannes Strolz, Lucas Braathen and Dave Ryding.
CYCLING
Former Tour de France winner Bernal still in intensive care — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal remained in intensive care in Colombia on Tuesday after undergoing what his team described as “two successful surgeries." The 2019 Tour champion from Colombia, where he is a beloved celebrity, collided with a bus parked on the shoulder of a road outside Bogota on Monday morning while training with his team Ineos Grenadiers. His team said he fractured his right femur, right kneecap, several ribs and a vertebrae and suffered a punctured lung and chest trauma. Camilo Pardo, a sports doctor in Bogota, said cyclists usually take around eight months to recover from a fractured femur, while a kneecap injury like the one sustained by Bernal could take even longer to heal.
—Bulletin wire reports
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.