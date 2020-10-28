BASKETBALL
Rockets agree to hire Mavs assistant Stephen Silas as coach — The Houston Rockets and Stephen Silas have an agreement for the Dallas assistant to replace Mike D’Antoni as coach, multiple people with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday. The hiring of the son of former NBA player and coach Paul Silas completes a significant change in the leadership of the team with the league’s longest active playoff streak after Daryl Morey decided not to return as general manager following D’Antoni’s departure. The new combination of coach and general manager comes after eight straight trips to the playoffs for the Rockets, all since acquiring James Harden in an offseason trade with Oklahoma City in 2012. The 47-year-old Silas is the first significant hire for Rafael Stone, who was promoted to GM from vice president of basketball operations when Morey stepped down. Silas inherits a team led by a pair of former MVPs in Harden and Russell Westbrook.
Majority interest of Utah Jazz being sold by Miller family — The majority interest of the Utah Jazz is being sold to technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, a move that when formally approved by the NBA will end the Miller family’s 35-year run as owners of the franchise. The Jazz said Wednesday that “definitive agreements” have been struck with Smith on the sale of the team, Vivint Arena, the team’s G League affiliate and management of a Triple-A baseball club. Part of those agreements call for the team to remain in Utah. Smith is a co-founder of the Utah-based firm Qualtrics, which was sold to SAP for $8 billion in an all-cash deal finalized last year. Gail Miller, the owner and chair of the Larry H. Miller Group, said she has known Smith and his wife Ashley for some time. The terms were not immediately disclosed, though ESPN reported the purchase price to exceed $1.6 billion. The sale will have to be approved by the NBA’s board of governors. The Miller family will retain a stake in the franchise. Forbes, in its annual valuation of franchises, said the Jazz were worth $1.55 billion earlier this year.
Former Rockets GM Morey close to deal with 76ers — The Philadelphia 76ers are in advanced negotiations with former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to become president of basketball operations as part of their front-office overhaul that began after an underachieving season. The deal is expected to be finalized as early as this weekend. Elton Brand will reportedly remain general manager. Morey stepped down as GM of the Rockets earlier this month .
FOOTBALL
Former Steelers, Colts receiver Jimmy Orr dies at 85 — Jimmy Orr, a sure-handed wide receiver who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Colts after starring at the University of Georgia, has died. He was 85. Orr passed away Tuesday night. His death was confirmed Wednesday by Edo Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, said on Twitter: “Rest in peace to another NFL legend, JIMMY ORR. … “Orr’s Corner” in the south endzone at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium was sacred ground. Our condolences to Jimmy’s family.” After playing with the Steelers from 1958-61, Orr teamed with Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas to form a formidable passing combination. Over 13 NFL seasons, Orr caught 400 passes for 7,914 yards and 66 touchdowns over 149 games. He averaged a whopping 19.8 yards per catch and three times led the league in yards per catch. Orr was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1959 with Pittsburgh and in 1965 with Baltimore after catching 45 passes for 847 yards and 10 scores. His best season was in 1962, when he had 55 receptions for 974 yards and 11 TDs.
