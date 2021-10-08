WCup Jamaica US Soccer

United States' Ricardo Pepi (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal against Jamaica during a World Cup qualifying match Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Pepi's brace gave the U.S. a 2-0 victory.

 Eric Gay/AP

SOCCER

Pepi scores twice to lead U.S. in World Cup qualifying win over Jamaica Thursday night — Ricardo Pepi and the young Americans saw a red, white and blue crowd, a scene seldom at past U.S. World Cup qualifiers, then dominated Jamaica behind the new 18-year-old sensation and moved into first place. Pepi scored in the 49th and 62nd minutes in a 2-0 victory over Jamaica. Pepi, whose goal broke a second-half tie at Honduras in his international debut on Sept. 8, became the youngest American to score in consecutive qualifiers. The U.S. outshot the Reggae Boyz 17-5. Playing without injured attackers Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, the 13th-ranked U.S. improved to eight points after four of 14 matches in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region. Mexico dropped to second on goal difference after being held 1-1 by visiting Canada, which is third with six. Next up for the U.S. is a game at Panama — on the fourth anniversary of the loss at Trinidad that kept the Americans from the 2018 World Cup.

— Bulletin wire report

