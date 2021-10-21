Oregon’s N’Faly Dante in action against Washington in Seattle in December. Dante, who suffered an ACL injury during the 2020-21 season, is four to six weeks away from returning to the court, according to reports on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Ducks’ N’Faly Dante 4-6 weeks away from returning from last season’s ACL injury — Oregon center N’Faly Dante is approximately four to six weeks from returning to the court after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament last season. The 6-foot-11 Dante tore his left ACL on Dec. 17 against San Francisco last season and was averaging 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 65.6% from the field before the injury. “He’s working really hard,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “I love the effort that he’s putting in with the trainers and trying to get himself ready. I would say we’re at least month, six weeks away from getting him, but that’s just a guess.” No. 13 Oregon opens the season against Texas Southern on Nov. 9.
FOOTBALL
Congress looking into NFL’s handling of WFT investigation — A Congressional committee is seeking documents and information from the NFL regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team and how the league handled it. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said Thursday it sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell requesting by Nov. 4 all documents and communication about the probe into the workplace culture at the Washington Football Team. “We have serious concerns about what appears to be widespread abusive workplace conduct at the WFT and about the NFL’s handling of this matter,” U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, wrote in the letter to the commissioner. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has received the letter.
