NFL Commissioner Goodell selects former attorney general to hear Watson appeal — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has handed off Deshaun Watson’s discipline case to a lawyer with league connections and expertise in domestic violence and sexual assault. Goodell chose former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey on Thursday to hear the league’s appeal of the six-game suspension without pay given to Cleveland’s quarterback, whose playing status hangs in the balance. Watson was suspended this week by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women in Texas. The league, which had been pushing for an indefinite suspension for Watson, wanted further discipline and appealed Robinson’s ruling on Wednesday.Watson had just finished practice and was still on the field when he learned of the league’s move. Under the collective bargaining agreement, the appeal gave power back to Goodell to enact punishment, but he instead chose Harvey, currently a partner at a law firm in New York, to hear the appeal. With a background in criminal law, Harvey has advised the NFL and other professional sports leagues on the development and implementation of workplace policies, including the league’s personal conduct policy. Harvey has served as Goodell’s designee in other arbitrations, and he’s a member of the league’s Diversity Advisory Committee, created to improve racial and gender diversity across the NFL.
Jessica Korda has strong start to Women’s Open — Playing in borrowed clothes doesn’t seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women’s British Open. Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Scotland, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan. Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland.“If anyone knows anyone at the Zurich airport that would like to put my suitcase on the one flight a day that they have coming into Edinburgh, I’d deeply appreciate it,” Korda said. “I know where it is, I have an air tag on it. I can’t get anyone to actually go get it. … Monday I wore Megan Khang’s pants. Tuesday, I wore my sister’s pants and Wednesday I wore Alison Lee’s pants. Today I’m wearing FootJoy pants.” Shibuno, the 2019 champion, made birdies on the first three holes and went on to card eight in total in her 65. Scotland’s Louise Duncan and Mexico’s Gaby Lopez were tied for third, two shots back.
