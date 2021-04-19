BASEBALL
Oregon baseball moves up in polls after series win at USC — Oregon baseball moved up in the polls following a 3-1 week including a series win at USC. The Ducks (22-8, 8-4 Pac-12) are No. 13 in the USA Today coaches poll, Perfect Game and d1baseball.com, No. 14 in Baseball America and No. 15 in Collegiate Baseball after a midweek win over Portland and taking two of three against USC. That’s up from Nos. 14-17 last week. Oregon hosts a three-game series with UCLA (21-11, 9-6 Pac-12) starting Friday at 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Attorney: Accusations against Texans QB based on lies — An attorney for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday accused the 22 women who have filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted or harassed by the NFL player during massages of lying, claiming their assertions are based on “an avalanche of false accusations.” The statement by Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, comes after the NFL player’s legal team filed in court its initial response to the lawsuits, alleging that eight of the women bragged about giving him massages and five “wanted to get money out of Mr. Watson.” Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women, called the claims in the initial response by Watson’s legal team “weak and vague allegations” that are “demonstrably false.” The 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All of the women are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business.
Seahawks’ Aldon Smith is wanted in Louisiana on second-degree battery charge — The Seattle Seahawks may have to revisit their decision to sign Aldon Smith, who is facing legal trouble once again. The defensive end, who signed with the Seahawks on Friday, is wanted in Louisiana on a second-degree battery charge, according to a police bulletin issued by St. Bernard Parish authorities. The incident allegedly occurred on April 17, two days after Smith signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks. Smith allegedly committed that battery during an incident in Chalmette, a suburb of New Orleans. According to a report, authorities claim there is video evidence of the alleged incident. Smith, 31, played for the Dallas Cowboys last season after signing a one-year contract.
GOLF
California allows fans for U.S. Opens if vaccinated or tested — A limited number of spectators will be allowed at the U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco and the U.S. Open in San Diego in June provided they are vaccinated or can show proof of a negative test for the coronavirus. The USGA announced the policy Monday after consulting with California health officials. While the U.S. Opens will not be the first majors to allow fans, they will be the first to hold spectators to a standard of health through the COVID-19 vaccine or testing. The USGA did not indicate how many fans would be allowed at either championship. The Masters did not require its spectators, believed to be about 8,000, to be tested two weeks ago at Augusta National. The PGA Championship on May 20-23 at Kiawah Island in South Carolina is allowing 10,000 fans a day who will not need to show proof of a negative test or vaccination.
BASKETBALL
Antron Pippen, Scottie Pippen's oldest son, dies at 33 — Antron Pippen, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and once a top college prospect, has died. He was 33. Scottie Pippen announced the death on his social media platforms, saying his oldest child died Sunday. He did not give a cause. “I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” Scottie Pippen wrote Monday. “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.” Antron Pippen was an accomplished high school player in Georgia, then played college basketball at South Georgia Tech and Texas A&M International.
—Bulletin wire reports
