BASEBALL
For Detroit Tigers, top draft pick another chance to speed rebuild — The Detroit Tigers are rebuilding around an impressive group of minor league pitchers. Now, it might be time to add a star hitting prospect to the mix. Whether it’s Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson or somebody else, Detroit has a chance to add another potential standout when it makes the No. 1 selection in Wednesday night’s draft. Although the Tigers have been vague about their intentions, this is an opportunity to add a young position player to an organization that has done a better job stocking up on pitching prospects lately. “You’ve got to get the best guy, that’s number one,” Scott Pleis, Detroit’s director of amateur scouting, said recently. “And then hopefully it falls into your needs, also, and then everybody’s happy.” This year, the best guy may be Torkelson, who is ranked by mlb.com as the No. 1 prospect in the draft. Second on that list is Vanderbilt’s Austin Martin, another position player. Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy is No. 3. Torkelson, a junior first baseman, has hit 54 home runs in 129 career games at Arizona State.
FISHING
No fish story: Michael Jordan’s boat nabs 442-pound marlin — Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too. The six-time NBA champion and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin on Tuesday at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, an event held annually off the coast of Morehead City, North Carolina, that attracts anglers from across the world. It’s the fifth-largest blue marlin caught so far during the tournament, which boasts a $3.3 million overall purse. The fish wasn’t big enough to place in the top three, so it is not eligible for prize money. But Jordan and his crew still have two more days to catch a bigger marlin and collect some prize money. The leading blue marlin weighed in at 494.2 pounds. Jordan looked on with smiles as the boat docked and workers hoisted the fish to be weighed on shore. The owner of the Charlotte Hornets later posed for pictures with the rest of his crew alongside the marlin as onlookers cheered and asked for autographs.
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR set to allow fans back in Florida, Alabama — NASCAR is ready to reopen to fans. One of the few sports to run in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR is now the largest to allow fans to return as more states relax their business shutdowns. NASCAR decided a limited number of fans can attend races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at 6 feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols. NASCAR will allow up to 1,000 Florida service members, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral, to attend the Cup Series race Sunday as honorary guests and view the race from the grandstands. Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the June 21 Cup race. There will be limited motorhome/camping spots available outside the track.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC ‘Fight Island’ revealed in Abu Dhabi, will host 4 shows — The UFC’s mysterious “Fight Island” is actually Yas Island, a popular tourist destination in Abu Dhabi where the mixed martial arts promotion will hold four shows in July. The UFC revealed the location Tuesday and announced a series of fan-free shows at Fight Island, starting with a card tentatively featuring three title fights at UFC 251 on July 11. UFC President Dana White made headlines at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when he announced plans to stage fights on an unnamed private island where the promotion wouldn’t face travel restrictions for fighters living outside the U.S. While his description conjured up images of an exotic setting with an octagon lapped by waves amid palm trees on an isolated beach, White instead was taking the UFC back to ultramodern Abu Dhabi. The UFC has staged past fight cards — most recently in September — on the leisure island in the United Arab Emirates. The pay-per-view UFC 251 show is expected to be headlined by U.S. welterweight Kamaru Usman’s title defense against Brazil’s Gilbert Burns.
— Bulletin wire reports
