BASKETBALL
Sue Bird officially re-signs with Storm for 20th season — Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird re-signed with the Seattle Storm on Monday for what will be her 20th season with the team. Bird’s signing has been expected all offseason but seemed to be delayed while the team figured out the rest of its roster. The 11-time All-Star has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after the franchise made her the No. 1 pick in 2002. This season will be her 18th on the court with Seattle after missing the 2013 and 2019 seasons due to injuries. The 40-year-old Bird is coming off another championship season after Seattle won its fourth title playing in the WNBA bubble in Florida. Bird shot a career-best 49.4% from the field and 46.4% on 3-pointers last season, while averaging 9.8 points and 5.2 assists per game. She was limited to 11 regular-season games due to a bone bruise in her knee.
FOOTBALL
Former Oregon QB Millen commits to Northern Arizona — A second former Oregon quarterback has found a new team. Redshirt-freshman Cale Millen, who entered the transfer portal in January, committed to Northern Arizona on Monday. A former three-star recruit, Millen never played on offense during two seasons with the Ducks. He redshirted in 2019 due to a shoulder injury and made two tackles on kickoff coverage in 2020, one each during the Pac-12 championship game and Fiesta Bowl, and was on the front line on kickoff returns. Of the eight players to transfer from UO since the end of the season, Millen is the fifth to land at a new school and first to go to an FCS program.
TRACK AND FIELD
Russian doping reform plan approved by track authorities — Russia moved a step closer to having its longstanding suspension from track and field lifted after a new plan of doping reforms was approved Monday by World Athletics. The plan was written by a commission set up by the Russian track federation and tasks it with implementing a series of “immediate actions” with deadlines at various points this year. That includes funding more testing of athletes, a crackdown on Russian regions with particular doping problems, encouraging whistleblowers and giving athletes more of a voice in how the sport is run. The plan also contains a detailed admission of past wrongdoing, including by the federation, though it doesn't address any involvement by the Russian state in doping or cover-ups.
