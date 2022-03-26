From the left, second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, first-placed Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and third-placed Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz walk after the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.
Kisner, Scheffler among semifinalists at Match Play event — Kevin Kisner became the first player to reach Sunday at the Dell Technologies Match Play three times since the group format began in 2015, advancing to face Corey Conners of Canada in his bid to win this World Golf Championship for the second time. It's only going to get harder. On the other side of the bracket are Scottie Scheffler, who has won two of his last four PGA Tour starts and reached the championship match last year; and Dustin Johnson, who each match looks closer to the form that made him No. 1 in the world for longer than any player since Tiger Woods. Scheffler got a tiny measure of revenge when he went 18 holes to outlast Billy Horschel, who beat him a year ago in the final.
MOTOR SPORTS
Perez takes first career F1 pole day after nearby rebel attack — Sergio Perez took his first career pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Formula One continued amid heavy scrutiny on Saturday, the day after an attack on a nearby oil depot. Perez edged the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. on his final lap, pushing his own Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen — the world champion — down to fourth. All day, the focus was on why F1 went ahead with racing so close to the bombed, smoke-covered depot located about 7 miles from the track. Sainz Jr. agreed with the decision to race, but said the matter won’t go away once F1 globe-trots away to Australia and then Europe. “There will need to be discussions after this race,” the Spanish driver said. “Because what has happened in the last 24 hours is definitely a point of discussion.”
Allmendinger claims 1st NASCAR Xfinity Series win of year — A.J. Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing scored their first victory of the season Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Allmendinger was scheduled to start 20th on Sunday in the Cup race, also in a Chevrolet for Kaulig. It was Allmendinger's first win through six races this season, and first for Kaulig. Austin Hill finished second for Richard Childress Racing to give Chevrolet a 1-2 sweep. Cole Custer finished third in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and was followed by seven more Chevrolet drivers as General Motors dominated the Saturday race on the permanent road course.
— Bulletin wire reports
