CYCLING
Mohoric gets 1st Tour de France stage win; overall standings shaken up — On the eve of the Tour de France’s first Alpine stage, the standings were given a shakeup. After the longest stage on the Tour in 21 years on Friday, 2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic was out of contention. Slovenian countryman Tadej Pogacar, the defending champion, lost a big chunk of the time he gained earlier this week in the individual time trial. And Belgian star Wout Van Aert positioned himself as Pogacar’s most dangerous rival. Matej Mohoric earned his first stage win on the Tour following a long breakaway. Mathieu van der Poel looked exhausted when he crossed 1 minute, 40 seconds behind , but he kept the yellow jersey .
TENNIS
Sebastian Korda continues run at Wimbledon — With an aggressive style that’s built for grass courts, Sebastian Korda got past Britain’s Dan Evans 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round on Friday to become the youngest U.S. man to reach the round of 16 at the All England Club since Andy Roddick got to the semifinals in 2003. Korda, who will be 21 on Monday, is the son of 1998 Australian Open winner Petr Korda, and his sisters — Jessica and Nelly — are stars on the LPGA Tour; Nelly won the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday. Also Friday, men’s top seed Novak Djokovic cruised past Denis Kudla in straight sets and England’s Andy Murray bowed out in straight sets to 10th-seed Denis Shapovalov . On the women’s side, American Sloane Stephens dropped a three-setter to Ludmilla Samsonova.
Women’s SOCCER
Oregon State hires new coach — Oregon State has hired Lauren Sinacola as its women’s soccer coach, replacing Matt Kagan. Sinacola comes from Notre Dame, where she was an assistant coach for three years. Kagan resigned as OSU’s coach after two seasons. Sinacola has previous head coaching experience at Western Michigan, where her teams in 2016-17 were 23-15-2. During her three-year assistant coaching tenure at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish went to the NCAA playoffs in 2019. Sinacola played at Michigan State from 2006-09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.