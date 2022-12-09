San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts, center, poses for a photo with Padres general manager A.J. Preller, right, and Padres Chairman Peter Seidler at a news conference on Friday, Dec. 9, in San Diego, held to announce that Bogaerts' $280 million, 11-year contact with the team has been finalized.
San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts, center, poses for a photo with Padres general manager A.J. Preller, right, and Padres Chairman Peter Seidler at a news conference on Friday, Dec. 9, in San Diego, held to announce that Bogaerts' $280 million, 11-year contact with the team has been finalized.
Denis Poroy/AP
San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts speaks at news conference on Friday, Dec. 9, in San Diego, held to announce that his $280 million, 11-year contact with the Padres has been finalized.
It didn’t take long for Xander Bogaerts to be asked whether he expected to be the San Diego Padres’ full-time shortstop even though the team already has two stalwarts at the position.
“I play infield. I play shortstop,” a smiling Bogaerts said after pulling on a No. 2 home white pinstripe jersey and brown cap during a news conference Friday at Petco Park in San Diego.
Bogaerts and the Padres finalized a $280 million, 11-year contract after the four-time All-Star passed his physical.
The deal with the 30-year-old Bogaerts, who last played for the Boston Red Sox, shows owner Peter Seidler’s willingness to continue to spend big in an attempt to win an elusive World Series title.
The Padres already have two shortstops on the roster, including Fernando Tatis Jr., who will be eligible to return April 20 from an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. The other is Ha-Seong Kim, who played well while filling in for Tatis, an All-Star in 2021 who missed all of last season.
BASKETBALL
NBA, players extend CBA opt-out date
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are giving each other more time to decide if they want to opt out of the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, a person with knowledge of the talks said Friday.
The new opt-out date — which was going to be Dec. 15 — will be set for early 2023and could be moved yet again depending on the progress of talks, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymitybecause nothing was revealed by either the NBA or NBPA.
Members of the NBA’s Board of Governors are expected to formally agree to the extension at their scheduled meeting next week. ESPN first reported the decision to move the date, saying the next deadline will be set for February.
Either side had until this coming Thursday to exercise its right to terminate the existing CBA on June 30, 2023. The move revealed Friday extends that deadline, and similar moves in past years have tended to suggest that talks are moving forward.
Among the issues that the NBA and the NBPA have been discussing in recent weeks is a return to letting players enter the draft straight out high school without waiting a year — that move is expected to be included in the next CBA — along with what the league considers an “upper spending limit” that would significantly tighten the rules on how much teams can spend each year on their roster.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.