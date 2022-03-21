BASKETBALL
Trail Blazers’ Lillard officially out for the rest of the season — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard’s recovery from abdominal surgery has progressed well, but the team said Monday that the six-time All-Star will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season as he continues to heal. Lillard underwent surgery Jan. 13 and last played for the Blazers on Dec. 31. He will continue what the team called “end-stage rehab” in the coming weeks. After the Blazers retooled their roster in a flurry of trades in February, it was widely expected that Lillard would sit out the remainder of the season.
FOOTBALL
Colts get QB Matt Ryan in trade; Mariota signed by Falcons — The Indianapolis Colts may have found another short-term answer at quarterback by trading for Matt Ryan. How much longer the soon-to-be 37-year-old, four-time Pro Bowler sticks around isn’t clear. On Monday, Indy acquired the 2016 NFL MVP from Atlanta for a third-round pick in this year’s draft (No. 82 overall). The Falcons wasted no time finding Ryan’s possible replacement — announcing they’d signed free agent Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract. For Indy, the deal completes a two-week search for a successor to Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Washington Commanders after just one season with the Colts.
Al Michaels to leave NBC, join Amazon as voice of NFL’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ — Legendary sports broadcaster Al Michaels will leave NBC Sports to join Amazon Prime Video as the voice of “Thursday Night Football” this fall. Michaels will partner with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who reportedly joined Amazon as an analyst. Herbstreit still serves as an analyst for ESPN’s college football coverage. Following months of negotiations, Michaels is expected to sign a three-year contract near what ESPN’s Joe Buck is making, according to The Post. Buck signed a massive five-year, $75 million deal with ESPN to call play-by-play for the network’s “Monday Night Football” coverage alongside Troy Aikman, his longtime partner at Fox.
PREP WRESTLING
OSAA committee supports changes to state tournaments — Oregon’s wrestling state tournament could soon be separated into two venues, a goal that the OSAA's State Championship Committee made clear during a meeting on March 14. The committee’s update following the meeting states that the goal is to have two locations for future wrestling state tournaments, this will mean one venue for 6A and 5A and a second venue for 4A, 3A and 2A/1A. The OSAA has been holding the culminating wrestling events simultaneously at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland since 2007. For the 2021-2022 season, the tournament had to be split up due to COVID-19 policies at the venue. Due to increased participation, sparked by the start of the official girls wrestling tournament four years ago, the tournament is moving to two locations. This includes splitting girls wrestling into a 6A/5A and a 4A/3A/2A/1A classification.
—Bulletin wire reports
