FOOTBALL
QB Anthony Brown shines in Ducks’ spring game Saturday — Anthony Brown led the first-team offense effectively and Oregon’s defense generated some pass rush and turnovers in a competitive spring game. Brown was 17 of 26 for 188 yards and a touchdown and a fumble, the defense was credited with nine sacks and two fumble recoveries. The game was decided on a walk-off two-point conversion run by Robby Ashford as the offense beat the defense, 35-34, as the Ducks wrapped up spring practice Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
Ducks, Beavers players selected among final rounds of NFL draft — Three Oregon players — all defensive backs — and an Oregon State player were selected among the final three rounds of the NFL draft on Saturday in Cleveland. Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was chosen in the fifth round, No. 172 overall, by the San Francisco 49ers; in the sixth round Oregon safety Brady Breeze went to the Tennessee Titans (No. 215) and the Chicago Bears picked corner Thomas Graham Jr. (No. 228); in the seventh round, just three picks before the end, the Detroit Lions, who had taken Oregon’s Penei Sewell with the seventh overall selection, grabbed Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson. Late on Friday night, the Dallas Cowboys drafted Oregon State defensive back Nahshon Wright in the third round, 99th overall.
GOLF
Bradley, Burns hang on to share of lead at Valspar — Keegan Bradley hit one of his worst shots of the round and it led to eagle. Sam Burns hit a pair of tee shots right where he wanted and they cost him bogeys. They finished where they started Saturday in the Valspar Championship, tied for the lead, and now they have company from Max Homa. Burns had a three-shot lead with five holes remaining, but he had to make an 8-foot bogey putt on the 18th hole for a 2-under 69 just to share the lead. Bradley and Burns were at 14-under 199, tying the 54-hole tournament record set by K.J. Choi in 2002 and matched by Adam Hadwin in 2017. Homa fired a 66 and trails by one stroke.
