Matthew NeSmith ties course record at Valspar Championship — Matthew NeSmith has been working so hard and getting so little out of his game that he tried to get out of his own way. He wound up in the record book Friday at the Valspar Championship. NeSmith crafted a 10-under 61 to tie the Copperhead course record at Innisbrook set 10 years ago by Padraig Harrington. He missed one fairway and two greens, and there was a stretch late in his round when it seemed he couldn’t miss a putt. Adam Hadwin was two shots back after a 66, and Scott Stallings (66) and Sam Burns (67) were three back.
