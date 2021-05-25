BASKETBALL
Oregon women sign junior college All-American Chanaya Pinto — Oregon women’s basketball has added a two-time junior college All-American. Chanaya Pinto, a 6-foot-1 forward out of Northwest Florida State College, signed with the Ducks on Tuesday. Pinto averaged a team-high 14.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game with 10 double-doubles to lead Northwest Florida State College to its first-ever NJCAA women’s basketball national championship this season and was named an NJCAA second-team All-American. She averaged 13.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game and had eight double-doubles as a freshman in 2019-20 and was a third-team All-America honoree.
FOOTBALL
Ashford focused on contending for Oregon QB spot, no longer playing baseball in 2021 — Robby Ashford is no longer playing baseball for Oregon in 2021. The Ducks freshman outfielder and quarterback is spending the remainder of the year focused solely on football. “Robby’s chosen to devote himself to football since spring ball started and he’ll continue to do that,” UO baseball coach Mark Wasikowski said. “I definitely think that I can see him back with our program in the future, like next year; I can see that for sure. But he’s really kind of pushed everything in; he wants to win that second quarterback spot with the football program and those are his wishes so we honor that for sure, pulling for him.” Ashford hit .200 (7 for 35) with a .293 on-base percentage with six runs scored, two RBIs, five walks, 13 strikeouts and stole three bases on five attempts in 20 games with 10 starts this spring. He hadn’t played for the Ducks since an April 6 midweek game against Portland, which coincided with Oregon football’s second week of spring practice. Ashford was competing for the starting center field job to begin the season, but Anthony Hall has emerged as UO’s every day center fielder and started 24 of the last 25 games.
OSU's Jesiah Irish moves from receiver to cornerback — Jesiah Irish, who played three years for Oregon State at receiver, will move to cornerback when the preseason camp opens Aug. 6. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound redshirt sophomore had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown over his 18-game OSU career. Irish had become one of the Beavers’ best players on special teams, as he earned Pac-12 all-conference honorable mention honors for that role in 2020. But Irish, one of the team’s fastest players and recruited to give OSU a deep threat option, was sparingly used at receiver the past two years. Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said the move to cornerback was a mutual decision. Irish has experience as a high school cornerback, and there’s more opportunity for playing time in the Beavers’ defensive secondary than receiver.
TRACK AND FIELD
Diffey to call Olympic track and field for NBC — Leigh Diffey has been stereotyped as the speed guy at NBC Sports. He is the lead announcer for this weekend's Indianapolis 500 and most of his network assignments involve sports that go fast. His next gig has Diffey covering the fastest athletes in the world. The 50-year-old Australian has been named play-by-play announcer of NBC Olympics’ track and field coverage for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Diffey takes over for Tom Hammond, who had called Olympic athletics for the network from 1992 through 2016. The Tokyo Games will be the fourth Olympics assignment for Diffey, who called bobsled, skeleton, and luge at Sochi and PyeongChang, then picked up rowing in 2016 in Rio. Diffey has also called track and field events for NBC Sports since 2013 that have included the 2019 World Athletics Championships and U.S. nationals.
