FOOTBALL
Former USC coach Helton hired to helm Georgia Southern — Georgia Southern hired former Southern California coach Clay Helton on Tuesday, seven weeks after USC fired him. Helton was the first coach fired this season, and was two games into his eighth season at USC. The 49-year-old was 46-24 with the Trojans, including a Rose Bowl victory after the 2016 season and a Pac-12 title in 2017. Georgia Southern fired coach Chad Lunsford after a 1-3 start to the season. The Eagles (2-6, 1-4 Sun Belt) are last in the Sun Belt’s East Division heading into Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina. Georgia Southern won six national titles when it competed in Division I-AA, before moving up to the NCAA’s top college football tier in 2014 and joining the Sun Belt. For years, the Eagles were known for their triple-option offenses under coaches like Paul Johnson and Willie Fritz.
QB Deshaun Watson staying put for now as Texans don’t make deal — Deshaun Watson’s future destination remains unknown. The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday with the Houston Texans keeping the embattled quarterback on their roster. Watson has not played this season amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. He has not been charged. The Texans (1-7) had long discussed dealing Watson to the Miami Dolphins but the teams couldn’t agree to the significant compensation, a person familiar with those discussions said. Houston now has an opportunity to involve more teams in the bidding for Watson during the offseason, especially if his legal issues are resolved. The 26-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowl pick who had his best statistical season last year on a 4-12 team. Watson threw for an NFL-best 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He led the Texans to consecutive AFC South titles in 2018 and 2019.
BASKETBALL
College hoops schedule at MSG opens with Coach K farewell — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski begins his farewell season with a final appearance on the sideline at Madison Square Garden, highlighting the 2021-22 college basketball schedule at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” With capacity crowds now allowed back in the building, Krzyzewski and his ninth-ranked Blue Devils play No. 10 Kentucky on Nov. 9 in the 12th annual Champions Classic. The opening-night doubleheader tips off with No. 3 Kansas facing Michigan State — the four powerhouse programs have combined for 18 national championships. The 74-year-old Krzyzewski announced in June his plans to retire after the upcoming season. He will be succeeded at Duke by associate head coach Jon Scheyer.
BASEBALL
Indians begin removing scripted name from stadium scoreboard — The Indians began removing the team’s scripted logo atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field on Tuesday as they transition their name to the Guardians. Crews started dismantling the letters, beginning with the “I” on the 80-foot-long sign. It’s another step in the offseason change for the Major League Baseball team, which has been called the Indians since 1915. The removal of the letters is expected to take several days. After cutting into the first letter, workers had to delicately remove a section to be lifted with a crane between two of the ballpark’s toothbrush-like light towers. Windy conditions forced the crew to shut down after a few hours. A new “Guardians” sign will replace the old “Indians” one and be erected before opening day 2022.
