Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville looks on from the bench during the first period of a game against the Colorado Avalanche Oct. 21, 2021, in Sunrise, Florida. Quenneville opted to resign after meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Thursday in New York regarding allegations that Quenneville had knowledge of a player reporting he had been sexually assaulted by a video coach when Quenneville was the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010.
Oregon's Nyara Sabally (1) blocks a shot during a game against the Portland Pilots in Portland in November 2020. Sabally was named to the Katrina McClain Award watch list for women's college basketball's top power forwards on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin walks on the field before the team's game against the San Francisco Giants in Oakland, California, in August. The San Diego Padres have hired Melvin away from the Athletics to be their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Thursday, Oct. 28, because the deal hasn't been announced.
Jim Rassol/AP file
Sean Meagher/The Oregonian, file
Panthers coach Quenneville resigns amid allegations — Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player in 2010 of being sexually assaulted by another coach. The announcement was made shortly after Quenneville met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in New York to discuss his role in what happened in Chicago during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs, when a player named Kyle Beach said he was sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant Brad Aldrich. “Joel made the decision to resign and the Florida Panthers accepted that resignation,” Panthers President Matthew Caldwell said. Andrew Brunette — an assistant coach under Quenneville — was hired as the team’s interim coach, and is expected to make his debut when the unbeaten Panthers play at Detroit on Friday night. Brunette has never been a head coach.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Ducks’ Nyara Sabally on preseason watch list for top power forwards — Oregon’s Nyara Sabally was named to the preseason watch list for the Katrina McClain award. Sabally, who averaged 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season, is among 20 players on the list for the award, presented annually the nation’s best power forward. An all-Pac-12 selection last season, Sabally led the Ducks in scoring and rebounding and ranked third in the conference in field goal percentage (54.7). Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith won the award last season.
BASEBALL
Padres hire Bob Melvin from A’s as manager — The San Diego Padres have hired Bob Melvin from the Oakland Athletics as their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the hiring hadn’t been officially announced. The 60-year-old Melvin will receive a three-year deal, the person said. Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6 after a second-half collapse dropped the Padres from a solid grip on the NL’s second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Melvin comes into the job with 18 seasons of big-league managerial experience with the A’s, Mariners and Diamondbacks. He has been named Manager of the Year three times.
