FOOTBALL
Vanderbilt at Mizzou is 1st SEC game postponed by COVID-19 — Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough players. The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. It is the first SEC game rescheduled due to COVID-19-related problems and the 28th FBS game overall to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26. The SEC started a conference-only schedule Sept. 26, a few weeks later than the rest of the FBS conferences that began play in September. Vanderbilt (0-3) played with only 56 scholarship players last week in a loss to South Carolina. The school said Monday it would not be able to reach the SEC's 53-player minimum this week “due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs.”
Falcons name Raheem Morris interim replacement for Quinn — The poor performance of Atlanta's defense under the leadership of Raheem Morris won't matter if Morris finds a way to win as the Falcons' interim coach. The more Morris wins, the better he'll look to Falcons owner Arthur Blank as perhaps more than just a temporary replacement for the fired Dan Quinn. With 11 games remaining, Blank figures it's a perfect audition opportunity for Morris. Can Morris, elevated Monday to interim coach, be a candidate for the full-time job? “Absolutely,” Blank said, adding with a smile, “if Raheem ends up 11-0, he’ll certainly be a candidate.” Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and his first as defensive coordinator. His previous experience as a head coach helped him earn the support of Blank and team president Rich McKay as the choice to lead the team the remainder of the season. The Falcons fired Dan Quinn on Sunday night, hours after the team fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Blank also fired longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff.
Cowboys face playoff chase without Prescott in weak NFC East — Dak Prescott joined both his tackles and his tight end on the list of season-ending injuries for the Dallas offense when the star quarterback fractured his ankle in a gruesome scene against the New York Giants. The emotional setback added to the challenge of trying to make the playoffs in coach Mike McCarthy’s first season, although the rally for a 37-34 victory behind backup Andy Dalton vaulted the Cowboys (2-3) to first place in the struggling NFC East. Prescott had surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle and the team said he was expected to be released from a hospital Monday. The two-time Pro Bowler's lower leg got caught under New York defensive back Logan Ryan on a tackle at the end of a 9-yard run.
BASEBALL
White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season — The Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria have agreed to split following a disappointing finish to a breakout season in which the team made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years. The White Sox announced Monday that Renteria won't return after he led them to a 35-25 record in his pandemic-shortened fourth year. They ended a string of seven consecutive losing seasons with their first playoff appearance since 2008. The team and longtime pitching coach Don Cooper also agreed to part. The White Sox held a three-game lead in the AL Central before losing seven of their final eight to finish tied for second with Cleveland at 35-25, one behind Minnesota. Chicago then got knocked out by Oakland in three games in their wild-card series. Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.
Altuve's 2 early throwing errors doom Astros in ALCS Game 2 — Whether they're in the field or at the plate, the Houston Astros are finding it tough to summon their usual postseason proficiency so far in the AL Championship Series. Almost as tough as José Altuve is finding it to throw to first base from shallow right field. Altuve's two throwing errors were the lowlight of Houston's 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 on Monday, with his first error prolonging the first inning and leading directly to Manuel Margot's decisive three-run homer. Altuve's mistakes and another quiet day at the plate have put the defending AL champion Astros in a 2-0 series hole in less than 24 hours in San Diego. Houston is facing an 0-2 series deficit for only the second time during its current run of four consecutive playoff appearances with two AL pennants. The Astros lost the first two games of last year's World Series to Washington before winning three straight and infamously losing two more in the first Series featuring seven consecutive losses by the home teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.