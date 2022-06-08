Oregon State ace Hjerpe named finalist for Golden Spikes Award — The Oregon State Beavers’ ace is one step away from being honored as college baseball’s ace. Cooper Hjerpe on Wednesday was named one of three finalists for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the nation’s top amateur player. Hjerpe is the third finalist in Oregon State history, joining outfielder Michael Conforto and catcher Adley Rutschman, who won the award in 2019. The 6-foot-3 left-hander is nearing the end of one of the most dominant seasons in Oregon State history, compiling a 10-2 record and 2.40 ERA, while leading the nation with 155 strikeouts — five shy of breaking the Beavers’ single-season record. Hjerpe, who won his first six starts of the season, has allowed two or fewer runs in 11 of his 16 starts and owns four shutouts this season.
FOOTBALL
49ers’ Bosa not worried about lack of contract talks — Nick Bosa spent his offseason away from the San Francisco 49ers enjoying his new boat and getting into even better shape than before, rather than worrying about breaking the bank with his next contract. After spending the voluntary portion of the offseason working out in Florida with his brother Joey and taking his new boat out on the water for his “extracurricular” activity, Bosa’s return to the Niners this week for mandatory minicamp was a welcome sight. Even though coach Kyle Shanahan said the team has not started negotiations on a new long-term deal with Bosa that could top $30 million a year in value, he expects Bosa to remain in San Francisco for the foreseeable future and Bosa has no concerns about the timing of any talks. Bosa’s value has only grown after he posted 151/2 sacks in the 2021 regular season and four more in the playoffs. The Niners already picked up his $17.9 million fifth-year option in his rookie contract for 2023.
GOLF
DeChambeau, Reed to join Saudi-funded league in U.S. — Major champions Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed plan to sign up with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series in time for the rival circuit to start playing in U.S. cities, a British newspaper reported Wednesday. The Daily Telegraph says Greg Norman and his staff that runs LIV Golf Investments plan to announce the latest two defections from the PGA Tour on Friday. The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at Centurion Golf Club, which features Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, is set to begin Thursday.
