BASEBALL
Oregon State’s super regional games slated for Saturday, Sunday nights — The Oregon State Beavers‘ chase for Omaha will continue on Saturday. The NCAA on Tuesday released the schedule for the super regionals and earmarked Game 1 of the Corvallis Super Regional to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The third-seeded Beavers are hosting the 14th-seeded Auburn Tigers in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha. The Beavers earned a date with Auburn by defeating Vanderbilt 7-6 Monday night in the final of the Corvallis Regional. The super regional opener on Saturday night will be televised on ESPN2. Game 2 is 7 p.m. Sunday, also on ESPN2. Game 3 (if necessary) would be Monday, but time and broadcast information is to-be-determined. Oregon State is playing in its eighth super regional, including the seventh at Goss Stadium, and facing Auburn for the first time in program history. The College World Series is scheduled for June 17-27 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin took over as the interim manager when the Angels hosted Boston on Tuesday night. The 68-year-old Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season for his self-described dream job. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career that has included three Manager of the Year awards. After finishing with losing records in Maddon’s first two seasons, the Angels were off to a strong 27-17 start this year before their current losing streak began. They are one loss shy of tying the longest skid in franchise history, and the slump had dropped them 81/2 games behind Houston for the AL West lead prior to Tuesday night’s game, after being in first place on May 15. The Angels are in a 3-16 skid overall since then.
FOOTBALL
Deebo Samuel reports for 49ers minicamp — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel ended his offseason holdout by reporting for the first day of mandatory minicamp for the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel had skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason after telling ESPN in April that he wanted to be traded but showed up Tuesday for the start of the three-day minicamp. Skipping the camp could have led to a fine of nearly $100,000. Samuel wasn’t the only star player who returned to the Niners for the mandatory portion of the offseason, with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and star edge rusher Nick Bosa also rejoining the team this week. Samuel ran on the side during practice, while Bosa and Williams only took part in individual drills. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not join the team this week as he was given permission to skip the minicamp as he rehabilitates from shoulder surgery. The Niners are seeking to trade him as they are handing the starting job to second-year quarterback Trey Lance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.