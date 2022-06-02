Worlds Russia Athletics

The track and field world championships are set for Eugene's Hayward Field July 15-24.

TRACK AND FIELD

Russians out of track worlds barring unexpected end to war — Barring a sudden, unexpected end to the war in Ukraine, athletes from Russia and Belarus will be banned from next month’s track and field world championships, which marks the largest international sports event since the end of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. An official from World Athletics said the federation is sticking with a ban of Russians and Belarusians from its events — a policy it adopted shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, with Belarus aiding the Russian cause.

TENNIS

Coco Gauff, 18, to face No. 1 Swiatek in French Open final — Coco Gauff defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in Thursday’s French Open semifinals to move on to face No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the championship. The 18th-seeded Gauff, who turned 18 in March, is the youngest finalist at the clay-court major tournament since 2001, when Kim Clijsters was the runner-up a day after her 18th birthday. Gauff has won all 12 sets she has played over the past two weeks. She did not need to navigate the most arduous path to get this far: Because of all manner of surprising results and early exits by top players from the bracket, she has faced only one seeded foe so far, No. 31 Elise Mertens. The men’s semifinals are Friday, with 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal playing No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic facing No. 8 Casper Ruud.

