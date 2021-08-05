Portland Timbers’ Jeremy Ebobisse controls a ball in front of Houston Dynamo defender Adam Lundkvist (3) during a match in 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida. The Timbers traded Ebobisse to the San Jose Earthquakes in a deal that was announced on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi waves at the crowd as he holds the trophy of the best Spanish La Liga player prior to a match against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, in 2019. Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club, it was reported on Aug. 5, in a statement that a deal between the club and the player had been reached but financial “obstacles” made it impossible for the player to remain with the club.
Harris English on the 12th hole during the first round in the St. Jude Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 5, in Memphis, Tennessee. English had an 8-under 62 to lead by two strokes after one round.
John Amis/AP
Portland Timbers’ Jeremy Ebobisse controls a ball in front of Houston Dynamo defender Adam Lundkvist (3) during a match in 2020 in Kissimmee, Florida. The Timbers traded Ebobisse to the San Jose Earthquakes in a deal that was announced on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP file
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi waves at the crowd as he holds the trophy of the best Spanish La Liga player prior to a match against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, in 2019. Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club, it was reported on Aug. 5, in a statement that a deal between the club and the player had been reached but financial “obstacles” made it impossible for the player to remain with the club.
English leads St. Jude Invitation after 1st round — Harris English shot an 8-under 62 on Thursday to match his lowest PGA Tour score and take the first-round lead in the St. Jude Invitational. The 2013 winner at TPC Southwind, English had a two-stroke lead over Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter and Matthew Wolff, with Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Marc Leishman another shot back at 65. DeChambeau returned to competition after missing the Tokyo Olympics because of a positive test for COVID-19. English birdied the first four holes and as well as Nos. 6, 7 and 9 to match the course front-nine mark of 7-under 28.
SOCCER
Portland trades Ebobisse to San Jose — The Portland Timbers’ trade of forward Jeremy Ebobisse to the San Jose Earthquakes has been completed, the Timbers announced Thursday afternoon. Reports surfaced Wednesday that the Timbers were sending Ebobisse to San Jose in exchange for $1.167 million in general allocation money. Portland and San Jose played to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night in Portland. Ebobisse sat out the match. Ebobisse came into Wednesday’s match tied for the club lead in goals this season with four.
Messi to leave Barcelona over financial ‘obstacles’ — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal for a new contract had been reached but financial “obstacles” made it impossible for the player to remain with the club.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.