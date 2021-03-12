GOLF
Westwood grabs lead at Players; defending champ McIlroy misses cut — Lee Westwood had all the shots Friday in a bogey-free round at The Players Championship for a 6-under 66. That gave him a one-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick (68) going into the weekend on the Stadium Course at the TPC Sawgrass. Rory McIlroy, who opened with a 79, wasn’t much better Friday. He made another double bogey on the 10th hole and shot 75. He is the first defending champion to miss the cut since Rickie Fowler in 2016.
