FOOTBALL
49ers lose 2 defensive players to injuries — The San Francisco 49ers lost two depth players on defense to injuries that could impact their decisions as they prepare to cut down the roster before the regular season. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst suffered a high ankle sprain and linebacker Mychal Kendricks came down with turf toe during an exhibition victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Neither player is expected back until after the start of the regular season on Sept. 12 at Detroit, leaving the Niners with some questions about whether to keep them on the active roster until the cut-down day next week. San Francisco must reduce its roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday and then down to 53 by Aug. 31. To be eligible for the short-term, three-week injured reserve during the season, a player must be on the initial 53-man roster. Hurst was signed this offseason after getting cut by the Raiders and was expected to add another pass-rushing option on the interior. Kendricks was signed last week for veteran depth at linebacker.
Herschel Walker registers in Georgia; run for Senate next? — Former football great Herschel Walker has registered to vote in Georgia, a possible prelude to him running for U.S. Senate in 2022. Electronic voter registration records show Walker registered last Tuesday at an Atlanta house owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard. Former President Donald Trump has been urging Walker to run for Senate as a Republican against Democrat Raphael Warnock next year. Walker has acknowledged that he is considering a run, but has declined to discuss his plans. The 59-year-old Walker won a Heisman Trophy as a University of Georgia running back in 1982, followed by a long pro career. He has been living in Texas, but registering to vote means he's legally attesting that he now lives in Georgia. Warnock won a special election runoff for the Senate seat in January, giving Democrats control of Senate, but he must run again in 2022.
BASKETBALL
Biden praises WNBA champs for social justice activism — President Joe Biden honored the 2020 WNBA champions Seattle Storm on Monday, celebrating their success on the court and hailing the four-time title holders for changing lives with their activism. The visit marked the first time that an NBA or WNBA team has visited the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers were feted by Barack Obama in 2016. Presidents typically host college and major league sports champions for a White House ceremony. But the two big basketball leagues skipped such celebrations during Donald Trump's administration as several prominent players and coaches were outspoken about their opposition to Trump's rhetoric and policies. Biden marveled at the team — which includes five Olympic gold medalists — and its feats on the court. He also took a moment to note team members' efforts to spotlight the issue of police brutality in Black communities, promote voter registration, speak out about violence against transgendered people and encourage Americans to get vaccinated.
HOCKEY
Jimmy Hayes, 31, Boston College star who played in NHL, dies — Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL, has died. He was 31. A law enforcement official said medics on Monday were called to the Hayes home in the Boston suburbs, where he was pronounced dead. No other details were disclosed. Hayes, a 6-foot-5 right wing, was drafted in the second round (60th overall) in 2008 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Two years later, he helped Boston College to its second straight national title, totaling 13 goals and 22 assists in 42 games as a sophomore. He made his NHL debut in December 2011 after a trade to the Chicago Blackhawks. Younger brother Kevin Hayes is a center for the Philadelphia Flyers. Jimmy Hayes played 334 games in the NHL and had 54 goals and 55 assists. He also played for the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.
—Bulletin wire reports
