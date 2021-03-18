GOLF
Australian Jones ties course-record 61 at Honda Classic — Matt Jones’ opening round at the Honda Classic was remarkable. Jones tied the course record Thursday on a typically windy day at PGA National with a bogey-free 9-under 61 giving him a three-shot lead. He matched the mark set by Brian Harman in the second round in 2012, and was one shot better than the final-round 62 that Tiger Woods posted that year. “That’s an incredible round of golf,” said Lee Westwood, who opened with an even-par 70. “Could be the round of the year.” All told, there have been roughly 6,000 tournament rounds at the Honda since it moved to PGA National in 2007. None was better than the one Thursday from Jones, an Australian ranked No. 83 in the world. Russell Henley and Aaron Wise shot 64s, matching the best score at the Honda by anyone — Jones excluded — since Rory McIlroy and Russell Knox had 63s in 2014. And Henley and Wise still walked off the course three shots back. U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, Scott Harrington, Kevin Chappell, Joseph Bramlett and Cameron Davis shot 66. Defending champion Sungjae Im opened with a 68.
FOOTBALL
Former Ducks standout Chung announces retirement from NFL — Patrick Chung was expected to return to play in 2021 after opting to sit out the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The New England Patriots’ safety has changed his mind and announced his retirement. Chung made the announcement on his Instagram account Thursday morning. Chung, 33, said he decided to “hang up the cleats” and “it’s time to start a new life” after winning three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. The former Oregon Ducks star finishes his 11-year career with 778 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions and five fumbles recovered. Chung was the Patriots’ second-round pick (No. 34) in the 2009 NFL draft. Chung played 10 of his 11 years in the league with the Patriots, with one year in Philadelphia.
