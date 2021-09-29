BASKETBALL
NBA releases tentative health protocols — The NBA released tentative health and safety protocols to its teams Tuesday, detailing how players who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccination will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions. Among the rules for unvaccinated players: They will not be able to eat in the same room with vaccinated teammates or staff, must have lockers as far away from vaccinated players as possible, and must stay masked and at least 6 feet away from all other attendees in any team meeting. Further, unvaccinated players will be “required to remain at their residence when in their home market.” They will also need to stay on team hotel properties when on the road. In both cases, there are limited permissible exceptions. On Wednesday, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said, “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses.” This could come into play in New York and San Francisco, which both have executive orders requiring some level of vaccination.
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series to hold race in Portland in ’22 — The NASCAR Xfinity Series is coming to Portland International Raceway for a race on June 4, 2022. It will mark NASCAR’s return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time since 2000, when the NASCAR Truck Series stopped at both PIR and at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington. The Xfinity Series is NASCAR’s second tier of racing, just below the NASCAR Cup Series. NASCAR, Green Savoree Racing Promotions, the City of Portland, Travel Portland and Sport Oregon jointly announced the race on Wednesday morning. In a news release, officials said the event is expected to bring an economic boost of nearly $15 million to the region. “We are looking forward to hosting thousands of spectators and racing enthusiasts from around the country,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement. Ticket prices haven’t been set, but organizers said event updates would be posted at portlandgp.com.
BASEBALL
Blue Jays’ Semien sets major league record for HRs by a 2nd baseman — Blue Jays slugger Marcus Semien set a major league record for home runs by a second baseman when he hit his 44th of the season on Wednesday night against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Semien’s homer, a two-run drive into the left field bullpen, broke a tie with Davey Johnson (1973 for Atlanta). Rogers Hornsby (42 home runs in 1922) and Brian Dozier (42 in 2016) are the only other second basemen in big league history to reach the 40-homer mark. Semien’s homer was Toronto’s ML-leading 249th of the season. Four of Semien’s home runs this season have come while he was playing shortstop. But the nine-year veteran has made 142 of his 157 starts at second base.
