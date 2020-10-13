GOLF
Dustin Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive coronavirus test — Dustin Johnson became the most prominent player to test positive for the coronavirus since golf resumed in June, forcing him to withdraw Tuesday from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. The PGA Tour said in a statement that Johnson notified officials he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and was given another test that came back positive. Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world and the reigning PGA Tour player of the year after winning the FedEx Cup for the first time. He has not played since he tied for sixth at the U.S. Open last month. “Obviously, I am very disappointed,” Johnson said in a statement. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. … ”
FOOTBALL
Jets release RB Le’Veon Bell — The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons. The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday night in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options. In a post on Twitter shortly after the Jets’ statement, Bell posted a hands in prayer emoji — implying that the feeling is mutual. Bell and coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed last year as a free agent.
Florida halts meetings, practices amid uptick in COVID cases — No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.” Athletic director Scott Stricklin said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Stricklin says coach Dan Mullen has spoken with players and parents and adds that he told last week’s opponent, Texas A&M, and Saturday’s opponent, defending national champion LSU. Stricklin added that the situation “will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.” The move comes three days after Mullen’s eyebrow-raising comments about wanting 90,000 fans at Florida Field to create a better home-field advantage against the Tigers. Mullen didn’t double down Monday, but he didn’t back down, either.
SOCCER
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 — Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest international soccer star to test positive for the coronavirus. The Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday that Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms after he tested positive while with his country’s national team. He was in isolation and was dropped from the country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday in Lisbon. “Ronaldo is doing great. He is dealing very well with this,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “He is asymptomatic, he has no problems. He doesn’t even know how this happened to him.” Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday and in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.
SKIING
Canadian skier Manuel Osborne-Paradis retires — Three-time World Cup winner Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Canada announced his retirement Tuesday from competitive racing. The 36-year-old from North Vancouver, British Columbia, is a four-time Olympian, winner of 11 World Cup medals and a world championship bronze in super-G. He was part of the Canadian Cowboy era on the Canadian men’s Alpine ski team, which produced seven world championship medals, including three gold, from 2009-17. Osborne-Paradis said he decided to retire for a number of reasons, including a setback in his comeback from a catastrophic knee injury, the COVID-19 pandemic, and two young children at home. The chance to win an Olympic medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing drove his comeback from a hellacious crash at Lake Louise in 2018. Osborne-Paradis shattered a tibia and fibula tumbling into the safety nets halfway down the first training run of the season.
