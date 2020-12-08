BASKETBALL
Oregon State women fall to Utah, 85-79 — Utah defeated No. 15 Oregon State 85-79 on Tuesday night in a Pac-12 women’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Brynna Maxwell led the Utes with 34 points, and Kemery Martin added 15 points. Aleah Goodman led the Beavers with 20 points, and Sasha Goforth finished with 16 points. The loss was Oregon State’s first of the season, and the Beavers are now 3-1. Utah improved to 1-1 on the season. The Beavers next host No. 8 Oregon on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Rockets star James Harden reportedly open to 76ers trade — The belief around the league was it was always a matter of if, not when, James Harden would express his desire to play for the 76ers. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that the perennial All-NBA guard told the Houston Rockets that he would be open to a trade to the Sixers or possibly other contenders. This comes after he had requested to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets, for whom Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have formed a superstar nucleus. Harden has not reported to the Rockets’ training camp. There has been talk that Ben Simmons would have to be included in any package with the Rockets to get the deal done. Philly says its wants to keep the tandem of Simmons and Embiid together.
HOCKEY
NHL players balk at changing CBA, league moves on — NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year’s Day, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Owners and players, with the hopes of getting back on the ice next month, have moved past financial negotiations in light of the CBA extension reached over the summer. The two sides are discussing scheduling, testing protocols and some of the other obstacles that need to be overcome to start the season after revenue concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic briefly stalled progress. The league is planning to play between 50 and 60 games in the regular season before beginning the playoffs.
TENNIS
Kenin voted WTA Player of Year; Azarenka gets Comeback honor — Sofia Kenin collected the WTA Player of the Year award on Tuesday after winning the Australian Open in January for her first Grand Slam title and finishing as the runner-up at the French Open in October. The 22-year-old from Florida went 16-2 at the three major tournaments played in 2020 — Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II because of the pandemic — and ended the abbreviated season with a career-best ranking of No. 4. In other honors announced Tuesday, Victoria Azarenka was picked as Comeback Player of the Year, Iga Swiatek was named Most Improved Player, Nadia Podoroska was the Newcomer of the Year and Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were the Doubles Team of the Year. Swiatek’s coach, Piotr Sierzputowski, earned the Coach of the Year award.
