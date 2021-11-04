HOCKEY

Buffalo trades disgruntled star Eichel to Vegas — Jack Eichel lost nearly an entire season of his NHL career due to a stalemate over how to treat a neck injury. The deposed and now former Buffalo Sabres captain has finally gained some clarity — and control — over his future. The bitter, public feud between the Sabres’ franchise player and team over how to treat the injury finally reached a resolution after eight months Thursday when Buffalo traded the 25-year-old Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights. Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon made clear he will allow Eichel to have his preferred choice of surgery , which is something the Sabres denied . McCrimmon accepted the reality in making what could be called a Vegas gamble in acquiring a player who will be sidelined for another three to five months.

FOOTBALL

Former Washington State coach Rolovich appeals firing over vaccine mandate — Attorneys for former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich sent a letter to the university appealing his firing for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, contending school officials did not conduct a fair process to determine whether he should receive a religious exemption to a state mandate that all state employees must be vaccinated. Attorneys Brian Fahling and Eric Kniffen’s letter to athletic director Pat Chun says Chun overturned a decision by the university’s Human Resource Services to grant Rolovich a religious exemption to the vaccination mandate. Rolovich has said he is Catholic. The Catholic Church has not prohibited vaccinations against COVID-19. Fahling has said Rolovich intends to file a lawsuit over his firing.

— Bulletin wire reports

