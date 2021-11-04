Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel skates during the second period against the New York Rangers in Buffalo Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo is over, with a nasty public divorce reaching an eight-month finality on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. when the Sabres traded their ex-captain and face of the franchise to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich watches during the first half against Stanford in Pullman, Washington, on Oct. 16. Rolovich, who was let go after his request for a religious exemption to Washington's vaccine mandate, appealed his firing Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. His lawyers have also said they would file a lawsuit if the school does not reverse its decision.
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel skates during the second period against the New York Rangers in Buffalo Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo is over, with a nasty public divorce reaching an eight-month finality on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. when the Sabres traded their ex-captain and face of the franchise to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP file
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich watches during the first half against Stanford in Pullman, Washington, on Oct. 16. Rolovich, who was let go after his request for a religious exemption to Washington's vaccine mandate, appealed his firing Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. His lawyers have also said they would file a lawsuit if the school does not reverse its decision.
Buffalo trades disgruntled star Eichel to Vegas — Jack Eichel lost nearly an entire season of his NHL career due to a stalemate over how to treat a neck injury. The deposed and now former Buffalo Sabres captain has finally gained some clarity — and control — over his future. The bitter, public feud between the Sabres’ franchise player and team over how to treat the injury finally reached a resolution after eight months Thursday when Buffalo traded the 25-year-old Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights. Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon made clear he will allow Eichel to have his preferred choice of surgery , which is something the Sabres denied . McCrimmon accepted the reality in making what could be called a Vegas gamble in acquiring a player who will be sidelined for another three to five months.
Former Washington State coach Rolovich appeals firing over vaccine mandate — Attorneys for former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich sent a letter to the university appealing his firing for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, contending school officials did not conduct a fair process to determine whether he should receive a religious exemption to a state mandate that all state employees must be vaccinated. Attorneys Brian Fahling and Eric Kniffen’s letter to athletic director Pat Chun says Chun overturned a decision by the university’s Human Resource Services to grant Rolovich a religious exemption to the vaccination mandate. Rolovich has said he is Catholic. The Catholic Church has not prohibited vaccinations against COVID-19. Fahling has said Rolovich intends to file a lawsuit over his firing.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.