CYCLING
Ewan slaloms to sprint win; Alaphilippe leads Tour de France — Australian rider Caleb Ewan slalomed through the bunch to win a sprint finish and claim the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, while Julian Alaphilippe held onto the yellow jersey that he claimed with a dramatic stage victory a day earlier. With about 100 meters to go, Ewan trailed five other riders before slinging himself through a narrow slice of road near the advertising barriers on the right side of the street. Then — after more than five hours in the saddle — Ewan darted to the left to overcome Sam Bennett and claim his fourth career stage win in the Tour by more than a wheel. It was a perfectly timed acceleration. Irish champion Bennett, a teammate of Alaphilippe's at Deceuninck–Quick-Step, crossed second and European champion Giacomo Nizzolo came third — both with the same time as Ewan. Alaphilippe crossed with the main pack and retained a four-second lead over Adam Yates, with Marc Hirschi still third overall, seven seconds behind.
BASEBALL
Gonzales dominates Angels with 4-hitter in Mariners' 2-1 win— Marco Gonzales retired 21 consecutive Angels while throwing a four-hitter, and Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning of the Seattle Mariners' 2-1 victory over Los Angeles on Monday. Gonzales (4-2) had eight strikeouts and didn't walk a batter until the ninth inning of his second career complete game. After Justin Upton's leadoff homer in the second inning, Gonzales retired every batter he faced until pinch-hitter Shohei Ohtani's leadoff single in the ninth. The Mariners are headed home to Seattle, but won't play until Thursday at the earliest. The first two games of a series with the Oakland Athletics have been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test in the A's organization.
HORSE RACING
Horse racing leaders move to set national safety standards — Looking to halt doping scandals and horse deaths marring their sport, thoroughbred racing leaders Monday announced the launch of an integrity and safety authority to create national standards replacing the patchwork of state regulations overseeing the industry. The authority will help set industry-wide standards for medication use, track surfaces and other safety standards to protect thoroughbreds and their riders and ensure the sport's integrity. The long-discussed initiative will be backed by federal legislation to be introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Kentucky Republican said the horse racing industry “deserves uniform standards and guidelines that will help protect this sport." The legislation will provide federal recognition and enforcement power for the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to develop uniform, baseline standards for the industry.
FOOTBALL
LSU top receiver Chase marks the end of his Tigers career — LSU record-setting receiver Ja’Marr Chase announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 college season on Monday and turn his attention to next spring’s NFL Draft, when he is expected to be among the first several players taken overall. Chase was a first-team All-American and the Biletnikoff award winner in 2019, when he set single-season Southeastern Conference records for yards receiving with 1,780 and touchdowns with 20. He was the top target for Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow both throughout last season as a whole and in the Tigers’ 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national championship game, when he had nine receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
Jags waive Fournette after failing to trade him — The Jaguars moved another step closer to purging Tom Coughlin's tumultuous tenure in Jacksonville. The team waived running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, a stunning decision many outsiders view as the latest in a series of head-scratchers that could help the franchise get the No. 1 draft pick in April. Coughlin, the team's personnel chief the previous three years, wanted Fournette as the centerpiece of his old-school, run-first philosophy. It worked in 2017, although it became clear that Fournette needed to be a better pro. He was fined repeatedly for being late and skipping mandatory functions. Coaches were ready to move on, but Coughlin wouldn't do it. It was no coincidence that not long after Coughlin was fired last December, Fournette landed on the trading block.
