BASKETBALL
Trail Blazers forward Snell to miss start of regular season — Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Monday that forward Tony Snell would likely miss up to two weeks of the regular season, which begins Wednesday at home against Sacramento. But others who missed preseason games could return to action. Snell, who missed the entire preseason season with a right foot sprain, had a small setback recently, Billups said, but nothing too serious. Still, Snell will need additional time off to let his injury heal and then work his way back into playing condition. Snell is vying for minutes at small forward behind starter Norman Powell, as is Nassir Little, who missed the final three preseason games with a hamstring injury. Billups said Little practiced Monday but could be limited against the Kings.
76ers boot Simmons from practice, suspend him for 1 game — Ben Simmons doesn’t want to play — or even practice — with the Philadelphia 76ers anymore. So coach Doc Rivers kicked out the All-Star guard and suspended him for the season opener. Joel Embiid’s take on the whole fiasco? Good riddance. Last season's NBA MVP runner-up put Simmons on blast: “At this point, I don’t care about that man. He does whatever he wants.” Simmons refused to play as a full participant at Tuesday’s practice, a day after he lingered outside a team huddle and mostly stayed alone in a corner without talking to teammates. Embiid dropped multiple references Tuesday to not working as babysitter anymore for the 25-year-old Australian guard, who still has four years and $147 million left on his max contract. Simmons will not play Wednesday in New Orleans and it seems inconceivable he will suit up for Friday’s home opener in front of 20,000 furious fans ready to boo him out of the Wells Fargo Center.
FOOTBALL
Browns' Mayfield expects to play again with shoulder injury — Baker Mayfield wants to tough it out. The Browns quarterback said he expects to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos despite a painful left shoulder injury that has worsened since he hurt it a month ago while trying to make a tackle. Mayfield, who re-injured his non-throwing shoulder Sunday, was late joining his teammates on the practice field. He did throw a couple of passes at the very end of the portion open to reporters. Before the workout, Mayfield said that ultimately the decision on whether he plays will come down to being able to perform at his best — and that might not be possible right now. He’s planning to test his pain tolerance with hard throws.
—Bulletin wire reports
