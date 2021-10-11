BASKETBALL
Oregon women’s basketball 2021-22 schedule finalized — Oregon women’s basketball will play at least 12 games against teams that made it to the 2021 NCAA Tournament and potentially as many as 14. The Ducks will play three of the Final Four teams from a year ago in a five-game stretch in January, playing at Stanford on Jan. 7 before hosting Arizona on Jan. 15 and Connecticut on Jan. 17. At least 20 games are on either Pac-12 Network or an ESPN network, with four home games available via a live stream. Oregon hosts a pair of exhibitions against Saint Martin’s (Oct. 28) and Westmont (Nov. 6) before opening the regular season against Idaho State at Matthew Knight Arena on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Pederson 3-run HR, Braves blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS lead — With another jolt, Pederson put the Atlanta Braves on the verge of advancing in the playoffs. Pederson kept enhancing his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Braves shut down Milwaukee once again, beating the Brewers 3-0 on Monday to take a 2-1 edge in the NL Division Series. In a matchup dominated by pitching, Ian Anderson and the Braves bullpen combined on a five-hitter and won by a 3-0 score for the second straight game. Boosted by shortstop Dansby Swanson’s athletic defense, Atlanta can try to reach its second straight NL Championship Series when it hosts Game 4 on Tuesday. Pederson’s homer was his second of the series, both as a pinch-hitter against Adrian Houser. Pederson singled as a pinch-hitter in his only other at-bat in this series, and has driven in four of Atlanta’s seven runs.
FOOTBALL
Slain Utah football player remembered for optimism, kindness — Utah football player Aaron Lowe was remembered as an optimist, role model and friend at his funeral Monday, and coach Kyle Whittingham announced the school would retire Lowe's number and establish a scholarship in his name. Lowe's coaches and teammates, Utah athletic staff and the university president traveled from Salt Lake City to attend the service at Family Cathedral of Praise in Lowe's hometown east of Dallas. Inside the casket, Lowe's body was adorned in a white football uniform, including cleats, and a football was placed in his hands. Lowe, 21, was fatally shot Sept. 26 in Salt Lake City, hours after a win over Washington State and nine months after Utes running back Ty Jordan died in an accidental shooting on Christmas night 2020. Lowe and Jordan were friends and football teammates at West Mesquite High before they went to Utah. Lowe switched his jersey number to Jordan’s No. 22 this season and was the first recipient of a memorial scholarship established in Jordan’s honor.
