FOOTBALL
Former Oregon Ducks star Brandon Bair saves man following fiery train crash — Former Oregon Ducks star and NFL defensive end Brandon Bair saved a man from a semi truck that was on fire just minutes after it was hit by a train last week, according to the East Idaho News. Bair said he was driving on U.S. 20 in St. Anthony, Idaho, last Thursday when he saw the train hit the truck, which caused an explosion right away. Bair called 911 and started driving to the front of the train when it stopped. After hearing a voice from inside the vehicle, Bair went in to help. Bair climbed through the wreckage and pulled 25-year-old Steven Jenson out through a small rear window between the passenger and driver’s seat. Bair remained with Jenson until emergency crews arrived. Jenson was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and was in fair condition Friday morning, the East Idaho News reported. Bair played four years for the Ducks, from 2007-10. He signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles and then-Oakland Raiders before retiring in 2015.
GOLF
Johnson withdraws from Nelson with knee discomfort — Dustin Johnson withdrew Monday from the AT&T Byron Nelson because of discomfort in his knee, one week before the second major of the year, the PGA Championship. Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage after the 2019 season, keeping him out for three months until the Presidents Cup. He said in a statement that “the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned,” and after consulting with his team and trainers thought it best to not play this week and stay home to focus on rehabilitation. “I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week,” Johnson said. The PGA Championship is next week at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, his home state. Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world for the last nine months, has gone six consecutive tournaments without a top-10 finish, his longest such stretch since an eight-tournament drought in 2019 leading up to surgery.
TENNIS
No US men in Top 30 for 1st time in computer tennis rankings — There are no American men in the ATP's Top 30 for the first time in the nearly half-century of computerized tennis rankings. The highest-ranked man from the U.S., Taylor Fritz, slid one place to No. 31 on Monday after a first-round loss at last week’s Madrid Masters. Next is John Isner, who made it to the quarterfinals on the red clay in Spain and rose five spots to No. 34. There always has been at least one man from the United States ranked in the Top 30 each week since the inception of the computer-calculated standings on Aug. 23, 1973. That includes No. 1s such as Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier and, most recently, Andy Roddick, who held the top spot for 13 weeks from Nov. 30, 2003, to Feb. 1, 2004. That was shortly after Roddick won the 2003 U.S. Open, the last time an American man won a Grand Slam singles title.
SOFTBALL
Oregon’s Brooke Yanez named Pac-12 softball pitcher of the week — Oregon ace Brooke Yanez was named Pac-12 pitcher of the week for the second time this season for her play in a weekend series against Arizona. Yanez allowed one run and struck out 24 over 18.2 combined innings over three appearance against the Wildcats, the Pac-12′s top-hitting team. The fourth-year junior opened the weekend with a complete game 2-1 win on Friday in which she gave up just two hits and a walk and followed with 12 strikeouts in her fifth shutout of the season in a 1-0 win in game 2. She tossed 4.2 shutout innings of relief in Sunday’s series finale, which Oregon lost 2-0.
OLYMPICS
IOC's Thomas Bach cancels Japan trip because of virus cases — IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement. Bach was to visit Hiroshima next Monday and meet the torch relay and then probably travel to Tokyo. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said last week that the trip would be “tough” for Bach to make, which was interpreted in Japan as meaning it was canceled. The trip was made impossible because of a state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country that has been extended until May 31. The state of emergency was to have ended on Tuesday. The statement said Bach’s visit would be made “as soon a possible.” The postponement is an embarrassment to the IOC and local organizers with the Olympics opening in just over 10 weeks. Organizers and the IOC have repeatedly said the Olympics will not be canceled, and will be “safe and secure.”
—Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.