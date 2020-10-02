TENNIS
Nadal, Thiem cruise; Wawrinka upset at French Open — Defending French Open champion Rafael Nadal and Austria’s Dominic Thiem continued their unblemished starts at the French Open on Friday with successive straight-set victories in the third round. World No. 2 Nadal, a 12-time French Open champion, recorded his 96th Roland Garros win as he routed Stefano Travaglia 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 to ease into the final 16 where he will face American Sebastian Korda. Thiem won 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 against Casper Ruud and moves on to face 20-year-old Frenchman Hugo Gaston, who produced the upset of the day. Qualifier Gaston, who is ranked at 239 in the world, bested 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka in five sets . In the women’s draw, top seed Simona Halep produced a ruthless display to beat American Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-1.
SOCCER
2 Portland Timbers matches rescheduled — On Thursday Major League Soccer announced that the Portland Timbers’ home match against the Colorado Rapids scheduled for Saturday in Portland was postponed after Colorado Rapids players and staff tested positive for COVID-19. The contest was rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. On Friday, the Timbers’ road match against the Seattle Sounders was moved up two days to Thursday, Oct. 22. The game originally was set for Saturday, Oct. 24.
BASKETBALL
Ionescu, Sabally among top 10 most popular WNBA jerseys — Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally were among the top 10 most popular WNBA jerseys. The former Oregon stars, who were selected No. 1 and 2 overall in this spring’s draft, had the No. 4 and 10 most popular player jerseys, based on WNBAStore.com sales since the start of the 2020 regular season. They were the only rookies among the top 10, which was led by Seattle’s Sue Bird. Rounding out the list were: 2. Diana Taurasi (Phoenix), 3. Candace Parker (Los Angeles), 5. Maya Moore (Minnesota), 6. A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas), 7. Breanna Stewart (Seattle), 8. Elena Delle Donne (Washington), 9. Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago).
FOOTBALL
Titans-Steelers game rescheduled amid Tennessee’s COVID outbreak — The Tennessee Titans now know when they are rescheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers after the first NFL game postponed by a COVID-19 outbreak. Getting back into their own building depends on the results of continued testing. The Titans’ outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week. The outbreak forced the NFL to postpone Tennessee’s game from Sunday to Oct. 25 in Week 7, forcing the Steelers into their unplanned bye. Pittsburgh now will play Baltimore on Nov. 1 with the Ravens’ bye now pushed to Week 7 instead of Week 8, which had been the bye for both teams.
