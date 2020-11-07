GOLF
Day in contention at Houston Open — Jason Day stumbled at the end at difficult Memorial Park, three-putting for bogey on the par-4 18th to fall a stroke behind Sam Burns in the Houston Open. Winless in 2½ years and fighting lingering back and neck problems, Day shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday to remain in contention in the final event before the Masters. “Overall, it was a solid day,” the Australian star said. Burns shot a 68 to hold onto the lead at 9-under 201. “I think this golf course, it’s not a matter of if, it it’s a matter of when this golf course will hit you,” Burns said. He eagled the par-5 eighth. Day had five birdies and two bogeys.
Sutherland grabs 5-shot lead at Tour Champions’ Cup Championship — Kevin Sutherland hit a sand wedge to inches on the par-5 18th for one last birdie on a windy Saturday afternoon in the desert at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Sutherland shot a 7-under 64 to take a five-stroke lead into the final round at Phoenix Country Club. He had a 13-under 129 total. The tournament is the final official event of the year, but not the season as in the past. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent loss of tournaments, the 2020 and 2021 seasons have been combined with the Schwab Cup winner to be determined in a year.
