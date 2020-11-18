FOOTBALL
Raiders place 7 players on reserve/COVID-19 list — The Las Vegas Raiders have placed seven more players on the COVID-19 list as “high risk” close contacts with teammate Clelin Ferrell after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Ferrell, a starting defensive end, was placed on the list Tuesday following his positive test, along with defensive back Lamarcus Joyner. Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive lineman David Irving, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers were added to the list on Wednesday after contact tracing. If those players all keep testing negative and have no symptoms they will be able to return to play Sunday night at home against Kansas City, even though they will miss the week of practice. “We practiced today and we’ll be ready for the game on Sunday,” coach Jon Gruden told Kansas City writers during a conference call after the news came out. The Raiders went through this last month after right tackle Trent Brown tested positive. Four other starting offensive lineman missed practice, but were able to return to the team the morning of a 45-20 loss to Tampa Bay.
TENNIS
Medvedev tops Djokovic in straight sets at ATP Finals — Daniil Medvedev is enjoying the ATP Finals a lot better in his second appearance. Medvedev secured a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending tournament by dominating five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3 Wednesday for his second straight win of the group stage. Medvedev, who lost all three of his group matches last year on his tournament debut, has now beaten Djokovic in three of their last four meetings. The top-ranked Serb can still advance if he beats 2018 champion Alexander Zverev in a winner-takes-all match on Friday. Zverev kept his tournament hopes alive with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman earlier Wednesday. Medvedev broke Djokovic three straight times to go from 3-3 in the first set to a 3-0 lead in the second. The first break came after a marathon game when the Russian finally converted his third break point when Djokovic missed a forehand after a long rally. Djokovic then double-faulted on set point and never looked likely to stage a comeback in the second.
SOCCER
NWSL’s plan for 2021 becoming clear — The National Women’s Soccer League is bringing back its Challenge Cup tournament in 2021 and plans to start the regular season in mid-May, the league announced Wednesday. New team Racing Louisville FC joins the league for 2021. Training camps are set to open Feb. 1, followed by the Challenge Cup in mid-April. The tournament will either be held in multiple bubble environments, team markets or a combination of both. Plans call for a 24-match regular season. Six of the league’s 10 teams will then qualify for the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin in November 2021. The top two seeds will earn first-round byes. The championship game is set for the weekend of Nov. 20. The Portland Thorns made the semifinals of the inaugural, monthlong Challenge Cup tournament this past July. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NWSL then played a four-game Fall Series, with the Thorns going 3-0-1 to win the series.
