FOOTBALL
Panthers' McCaffrey out multiple weeks with ankle sprain — Christian McCaffrey said he plans to attack his rehabilitation from a high ankle sprain the same way he does everything else — with a full head of steam. The All-Pro running back is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Panthers (0-2) will turn to Mike Davis as their starting running back when they visit the Chargers this Sunday.
Seahawks linebacker Irvin has torn ACL, will miss rest of season — The season is over for Seahawks linebacker/defensive end Bruce Irvin as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Monday he tore his ACL in Sunday night's 35-30 win over the Patriots. Irvin was injured on a play with 4:04 left in the game. Rapoport reported that the diagnosis was made after a review of an MRI. Irvin appeared to confirm the news of the worst with a tweet Monday afternoon stating "I guess I am human after all." Irvin's loss is a significant blow for a team whose pass rush ranks as maybe its biggest question mark.
Giants halfback Barkley has ACL injury to right knee — A major knee injury has ended Saquon Barkley's season. His career still has a long way to go, New York Giants coach Joe Judge predicted Monday a little more than 24 hours after his star halfback tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on a seemingly harmless tackle in a loss to the Chicago Bears. The Giants (0-2) said earlier in the day an MRI in a New York City hospital confirmed Barkley had torn his ACL, meaning he would not play again in 2020.
49ers' Bosa out for season with torn ACL — Nick Bosa's senior year in high school was just five years ago, and it got ruined by an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Same goes for his second year with the 49ers. Medical tests confirmed that Bosa tore the ACL in his left knee during Sunday's 31-13 win at the New York Jets, the 49ers announced Monday afternoon. His was the worst of four knee injuries sustained on MetLife Stadium's suspect, synthetic surface. Solomon Thomas is feared to have torn his left knee's ACL, too. Raheem Mostert (MCL sprain) is most likely out for Sunday's return trip to New York to face the Giants, and fellow running back Tevin Coleman will miss multiple weeks, ESPN reported. Coach Kyle Shanahan has not ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo from playing against the Giants, even though a high ankle sprain forced him out at halftime. Nick Mullens replaced Garoppolo and would start Sunday if Garoppolo cannot.
BASEBALL
MLB, union commit $10M to increase Black participation — Major League Baseball and the players’ association say they have committed $10 million to fund programs of the new Players Alliance to improve representation of Black Americans in baseball. Management and the union said in a statement Monday that The Players Alliance will fund joint grants and scholarships through 2024, school and youth programs, player-led mentors, youth and young adult leagues and equipment, clinics and tournaments, Black cultural education, Black business partnerships and employment in baseball.
TENNIS
Djokovic wins Rome title — For a few days after being defaulted from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic did some serious soul searching. Then he got back on the tennis court — and since then it's been fairly straightforward, at least in terms of results. Dropping only one set all week, Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open title on Monday after beating Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 in the final, and restored his confidence heading into Roland Garros, which starts in six days. “I did experience mentally some kind of ups and downs in the first four-five days after that happened. I was in shock,” Djokovic said of the default 15 days ago for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball in a fit of anger. “But I moved on and, really, I never had an issue in my life to move on from something. …"
HOCKEY
Nevin, who won 2 Stanley Cups with Maple Leafs, dies at 82 — Bob Nevin, a fan favorite who won two Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs before a successful run as captain of the New York Rangers, has died. He was 82. The NHL said he died early Monday but did not give a cause. Nevin played 1,128 NHL games with Toronto, New York, Minnesota and Los Angeles, totaling 726 points (307 goals, 419 assists) while compiling just 211 penalty minutes.
—Bulletin wire reports
