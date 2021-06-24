BASKETBALL
Pacers hire former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle — When Kevin Pritchard hired a new coach in October, he took a calculated risk. This time, the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations went for the known commodity. Pritchard hired longtime Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Thursday, reuniting the 61-year-old with the team that helped relaunch his head coaching career almost two decades ago. Carlisle will get a chance to make a quick fix with the same organization he led from 2003-07 and took to the Eastern Conference finals in his first season with the team. This time, he becomes the third Pacers coach in less than 12 months. Nate McMillan was fired in August following his fourth straight first-round playoff exit, just weeks after signing a contract extension. His replacement, Nate Bjorkgren, lasted one tumultuous season in his first NBA head coaching gig.
FOOTBALL
Beavers land top center recruit Dylan Lopez for 2022 — The Oregon State Beavers football program loaded up the month of June with more than two dozen official visitors, hoping to hit the ground running after the NCAA’s 15-month-long emergency dead period in response to COVID-19. The Beavers landed a big commitment Thursday, as ESPN four-star prospect Dylan Lopez, the nation’s No. 2 center, announced his commitment to Oregon State over offers from multiple Power 5 conference programs. For Lopez, the decision boiled down to a two-program race — Oregon State and Cal — and he decided to make his decision after visiting both programs. But it was the Beavers who closed best.
