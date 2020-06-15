TENNIS
Plan to hold 2020 U.S. Open without fans awaits government OK — Moving closer to holding the first Grand Slam tournament of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Tennis Association is awaiting the go-ahead from the New York state government to play the U.S. Open in New York starting in August — without fans and with strict health protocols. A formal announcement could come this week. Like many sports, the professional tennis tours have been suspended since March because of the pandemic. The French Open was postponed from May and currently is slated to start a week after the Sept. 13 end of the U.S. Open. Wimbledon was canceled altogether for the first time since World War II in 1945.
FOOTBALL
49ers give Kyle Shanahan new deal through 2025 — The San Francisco 49ers rewarded coach Kyle Shanahan with a new six-year contract Monday after he took the team to the Super Bowl in his third season at the helm. A person familiar with the deal said the Niners are replacing the three years remaining on Shanahan’s original six-year contract signed in 2017 to keep him under contract through 2025. The 49ers won just 10 games in Shanahan’s first two seasons in San Francisco before a breakthrough in 2019. The Niners went 13-3 in the regular season to earn the top seed in the NFC playoffs and then went to the franchise’s first Super Bowl in seven years. They blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against Kansas City in that game and lost 31-20.
Doyle out as Iowa strength coach after mistreatment claims — Iowa cut ties with strength coach Chris Doyle on Monday, announcing a separation agreement that will pay him more than $1.1 million after former Hawkeyes accused him of mistreating and belittling African American players. The school announced the move before a news conference by athletic director Gary Barta, who released a statement wishing Doyle well. The university also said a Missouri law firm, Husch Blackwell, will conduct an independent review of allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program.
Cowboys star Elliott tested positive for coronavirus — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent. Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network on Monday that Elliott was feeling OK and recovering. Arceneaux did not immediately return messages seeking comment, but a person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis told The Associated Press that Elliott had the positive test about a week ago and could be described as symptomatic. The Cowboys declined to comment, citing privacy laws.
—Bulletin wire reports
