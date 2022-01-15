Former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall waves to the crowd during the first half of the team's game against UAB in Lexington, Kentucky, Nov. 29, 2019. The former Kentucky basketball coach has died at age 93. The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, after the coach’s family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari.
This undated file photo shows Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall on the sidelines. The former Kentucky basketball coach has died at age 93. The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, after the coach’s family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari.
Ducks women rally for OT win over No. 7 Arizona — Endyia Rogers made a jump shot with 0.4 seconds left to lift Oregon to a 68-66 overtime win over No. 7 Arizona on Saturday. The Ducks (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit with help from Te-Hina Paopao, who scored 24, as well as Nyara Sabally’s 20 points and 13 rebounds and Sedona Prince’s 16 points. Shaina Pellington and Bendu Yeaney each scored 14 points to pace Arizona (12-2, 2-2), while Cate Reese scored 10. It was Arizona’s second loss in three games after winning its first 11.
Former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93 — Joe B. Hall took on the steep challenge of following a legend and created his own successful legacy. Hall, who succeeded Adolph Rupp and guided Kentucky to a national championship in 1978, has died. He was 93. The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday morning. A moment of silence was held for Hall in Rupp Arena before No. 18 Kentucky faced 22nd-ranked rival Tennessee on Saturday. Hall went 297-100 in 13 years with Kentucky and led the Wildcats to a national championship in 1978.
