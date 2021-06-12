SOCCER
Denmark’s Eriksen stable after collapsing during Euro match — As Christian Eriksen lay unconscious on the field, his pulse slipping away, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen quickly realized there wasn’t a second to lose. “He was breathing, and I could feel his pulse. But suddenly that changed,” Boesen said Saturday. “And as everyone saw, we started giving him CPR.” Over the next 10 minutes, several medics worked frenetically to give Eriksen chest compressions while his teammates choked away tears and formed a circle around the midfielder to shield the scene from public view. And finally, the eerie silence that had descended around Parken Stadium was replaced with massive cheers. “We managed to get Christian back,” Boesen said. Eriksen was awake and in stable condition Saturday night after being taken to a Copenhagen hospital, the Danish soccer federation said. His collapse, which came in the 43rd minute of the match against Finland, led to the game being suspended for about 90 minutes before both teams made the decision to play on. Finland went on to win 1-0 after Joel Pohjanpalo scored in the 59th minute and goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky later saved a penalty. But in the end, the result seemed merely an afterthought.
BASEBALL
Grant, 1st Black 20-game winner in AL, dies at 85 — Jim “Mudcat” Grant, the first Black 20-game winner in the American League and a key part of Minnesota’s first World Series team in 1965, has died. He was 85. The Twins announced Grant’s death Saturday. No cause was given. Grant spent less than four full seasons of his 14-year major league career with the Twins, but they were by far his best. After being acquired in a trade with Cleveland on June 15, 1964, Grant led the American League with 21 wins in 1965. Don Newcombe of the Brooklyn Dodgers was the first Black 20-game winner in the majors in 1951. Grant’s career-best season helped the Twins to the World Series. He started three times in that World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and won twice. Sandy Koufax and the Dodgers won Game 7.
