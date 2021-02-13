SOFTBALL
Ducks continue hot start to season — Haley Cruse continued her hot start and Jordan Dail was nearly unhittable as No. 10 Oregon earned its third straight run-rule shutout to open the season. Cruse hit a pair of two-run doubles, the second in walk-off fashion, had four RBIs and scored two runs, while Dail gave up just three hits over five innings in an 8-0 win for the Ducks (3-0) over Weber State Saturday afternoon at Grand Canyon in Phoenix, Arizona. Allee Bunker hit a two-out single to score Cruse in the first. Oregon (3-0) mounted a two-out rally in the second, with six straight batters reaching base in a three-run frame . Mya Felder hit a solo home run, UO’s first of the season, to make it 5-0 after three. The Ducks loaded the bases with one out in the fifth and cashed in with three runs to ice the game. Dail scattered three hits and a walk and needed just 59 pitches over five innings in her first start of the season. Oregon faced host GCU at 6 p.m. Pacific.
GOLF
Spieth carries Pebble Beach lead into final round — One swing put Jordan Spieth closer than ever to ending a long and mystifying slump, and served as a reminder that he still has a long road ahead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Two shots behind with three holes to play Saturday, Spieth holed out with an 8-iron from 160 yards for eagle on the 16th hole, the start of a stunning turnaround that sent him to a 1-under 71 and a two-shot lead going into the final round. Daniel Berger helped out by going from a share of the lead to two shots behind when his tee shot on the par-5 18th was out-of-bounds by mere inches and led to a double bogey. The timing was ideal for Spieth, who has been without a victory in his last 79 events since he won the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale. Spieth was at 13-under 203 with plenty of contenders right behind.
