PREP SPORTS
High school seasons in California to begin no sooner than December — California's governing body for high school sports said Monday that the 2020-21 seasons will begin no earlier than December. The California Interscholastic Federation said the normal fall, winter and spring sports seasons will be condensed into two seasons. The federation set time frames for most playoffs and championships. Football will complete its playoffs and championships by mid-April. Actual regular season and playoff schedules will be set separately. Decisions by state and local health authorities will determine whether games are actually played. California is currently seeing soaring rates of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued strict guidelines that will require most of California’s 6.7 million K-12 students to at least start the coming school year with online classes.
FOOTBALL
NFL and NFLPA reach agreement on testing — The NFL and the NFL Players Association have found common ground on the subject of COVID-19 testing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The two sides reached an agreement on Monday that calls for daily COVID-19 testing for a minimum of the first two weeks of training camp. Training camp began today with rookies and quarterbacks from Kansas City and the Houston Texans reporting. According to a report, the daily testing will be re-evaluated after two weeks. If the positive test rate is above five percent, daily testing will continue. If the rate is below five percent, the testing would decrease to every other day.
No fans at Jets and Giants home games — The New York Jets and Giants announced they will not have fans at home games this season “until further notice” because of the coronavirus pandemic. The teams, who play at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and have separate training facilities in the state, released a joint statement Monday after Gov. Phil Murphy announced an executive order limiting outdoor public gatherings to 500 people. The Jets and Giants say the decision to not have fans, at least for now, was reached after discussions with Murphy, with the health and safety of fans, players and staff being considered.
Texas to host games at 50% capacity — The University of Texas says it anticipates hosting football games this season at 50% capacity in the stands. Athletic Director Chris Del Conte emailed season ticket holders Monday telling them the school is working closely with Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and is following state guidelines on social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Texas said it’s still preparing for the season to start Sept. 5 at home against South Florida. The Big 12 has not yet said if it will duplicate moves by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to play only conference games. South Florida plays in the American Athletic Conference.
Pac-12 postpones media days — The Pac-12 has postponed its football media days. The league said Monday the move is the result of the Pac-12's decision to schedule league-only games this season and to delay mandatory athletic activities. The event, originally set for July 29-31 in Los Angeles, will be held at a later date to be decided.
BASEBALL
Dr. Fauci to throw out first pitch Thursday — The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed regular season. The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci — a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions — accepted the team’s invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday. The Nationals will host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.
