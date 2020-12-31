BASKETBALL
Clippers shred Blazers by 23 points on Wednesday night — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points in his return from a two-game absence, Paul George added 23 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers breezed past the Portland Trail Blazers 128-105 on Wednesday night. It was the Clippers’ second straight blowout win to close out the year. They beat Minnesota by 23 points a night earlier after bouncing back from an ugly 51-point defeat against Dallas last weekend. Leonard wore a clear plastic mask held in place by two white straps around his head to protect his mouth, where he had eight stitches after getting elbowed by teammate Serge Ibaka a week ago. Six Clippers scored in double figures. C.J. McCollum scored 25 points, making seven 3-pointers, to lead the Blazers, whose two-game winning streak ended. Damian Lillard made 14 of 15 free throws to finish with 20 points after missing 11 of 14 shots from the field. He was 0 of 8 from 3-point range. Carmelo Anthony pitched in 15 points and five rebounds off the bench.
FOOTBALL
Ducks DE Thibodeaux voted 2nd team All-American by FWAA — Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux earned his second All-America honors. The Ducks sophomore was voted a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. Thibodeaux and Colorado linebacker Nate Landman were the only Pac-12 players recognized, both as second-team honorees. Thibodeaux, who has 32 tackles with 7.5 for loss including three sacks and three pass breakups this season, earned third-team honors from the AP last week.
Dolphins place QB Fitzpatrick on reserve/COVID-19 list — Any debate about who should start for the Miami Dolphins this week at quarterback ended Thursday with backup Ryan Fitzpatrick’s positive test for COVID-19. Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench to rescue his team last week, is expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo as Miami tries to clinch an AFC wild-card berth. The Dolphins placed Fitzpatrick on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Coach Brian Flores had already said rookie Tua Tagovailoa will start his ninth game in a row Sunday, to the consternation of many Miami fans who prefer Fitzpatrick. The 38-year-old veteran replaced Tagovailoa last week in the fourth quarter and orchestrated an improbable comeback win at Las Vegas that allowed the Dolphins (10-5) to retain control of their playoff chances. Miami signed Jake Rudock as Tagovailoa’s new backup. Rudock has thrown five passes in the NFL, all in 2017.
